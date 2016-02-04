Umbrella Group
The View from Here with Umbrella at Soulstice
This month Umbrella Group Theatre presents a contemporary musical drama about a writer moving to New York. He’s a nameless novelist. In letters sung to a girl back home, he recounts his daily adventures in one of the largest cities on the .. more
Feb 4, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Umbrella Group Looking to Fund THE VIEW FROM HERE
A one-man musical sounds like one hell of an undertaking. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on a tremendously small group of people. If even one component of a small musical production is off, thew hole thing can tank.So no pressure, righ.. more
Dec 14, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Musical Warrior Princess Fundraiser for Umbrella Group
The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more
Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Gods Do Karaoke for Umbrella Group
This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more
May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Umbrella Group’s ‘Extremities’ Stings
Umbrella Group teamed up with The Healing Center of Milwaukee to present William Mastrosimone’s 'Extremities,' a play exploring the nature of justice, sexual violence and the human survival instinct. more
May 11, 2015 3:05 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
'Extremities' with Umbrella Group In May
I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more
Mar 24, 2015 1:55 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dramatic Works, Assorted Music
Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more
Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Umbrella Group: Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
BoJohnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of KingLear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatrecompany, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are agroup of talented actors in.. more
May 7, 2014 12:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Joseph Skibell
Novelist Joseph Skibell’s latest book is a historical satire about a young doctor who is epically unlucky in love. A Curable Romantic follows charming Dr. Jakob Sammelsohn for over a half century as he travels through Europe, meets more
Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is winding to a close. Tonight the team continues its final home stand of the year when they take on the Florida Marlins at a 7:10 p.m. game. more
Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Five years after Katrina, the New Orleans music scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke. The Crescent City’s unique place in American musical culture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Class... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brewers vs. Nationals
After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
STS9 (Sound Tribe Sector 9)
One of the first improvisational jam bands to use a canvas ofelectronic- and dance-based sounds instead of rock- and blue-based ones, Sound Tribe Sector 9 is at the forefront of an offshoot of jam music affectionately more
Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Present Music
Present Music has been Milwaukee’s foremost performer and presenter of contemporary classical music since the early ‘80s. They have also played a role in commissioning new work. On Present Music’s new CD, Graffiti, the ensemble have reco more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews