RSS

Umbrella Group

doug clemons.jpg.jpe

This month Umbrella Group Theatre presents a contemporary musical drama about a writer moving to New York. He’s a nameless novelist. In letters sung to a girl back home, he recounts his daily adventures in one of the largest cities on the .. more

Feb 4, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

doug clemons.jpg.jpe

A one-man musical sounds like one hell of an undertaking. There’s a tremendous amount of pressure on a tremendously small group of people. If even one component of a small musical production is off, thew hole thing can tank.So no pressure, righ.. more

Dec 14, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more

Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

curtains_godsofkaraoke.jpg.jpe

This coming Tuesday Umbrella Group will be celebrating its first successful year in existence with a fundraiser at the Milwaukee Beer Bistro. Gods of Karaoke II will feature a number of talented musical theater types vying for “The Birmingham Kara.. more

May 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theater_extremities.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Maria Petrella

Umbrella Group teamed up with The Healing Center of Milwaukee to present William Mastrosimone’s 'Extremities,' a play exploring the nature of justice, sexual violence and the human survival instinct. more

May 11, 2015 3:05 PM Theater

curtains_extremities.jpg.jpe

I’ve seen two vivd productions of Extremities. Both of them were in intimate, little studio theater spaces. I vividly remember a moment in one of those shows. There was a man cowering in a fireplace in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. He was s.. more

Mar 24, 2015 1:55 PM Theater

1779239_986456491369108_2577366684203322520_n.jpg.jpe

Acacia Theatre presents Peculiar People, the story of Christmas told through the eyes of those who were there first; the show includes monologues, songs, scripture readings and audience sing-a-longs. Umbrella Group partners with playwright ... more

Dec 2, 2014 10:47 PM Theater

umbrella group.jpg.jpe

BoJohnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of KingLear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatrecompany, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are agroup of talented actors in.. more

May 7, 2014 12:28 PM Theater

blogimage12468.jpe

Novelist Joseph Skibell’s latest book is a historical satire about a young doctor who is epically unlucky in love. A Curable Romantic follows charming Dr. Jakob Sammelsohn for over a half century as he travels through Europe, meets more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12301.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers’ season is winding to a close. Tonight the team continues its final home stand of the year when they take on the Florida Marlins at a 7:10 p.m. game. more

Sep 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12119.jpe

Five years after Katrina, the New Orleans music scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke. The Crescent City’s unique place in American musical culture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Class... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11660.jpe

After a disappointing series against usual whipping boys the Pirates, the Milwaukee Brewers return home tonight to begin a series against the Washington Nationals. more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11397.jpe

One of the first improvisational jam bands to use a canvas ofelectronic- and dance-based sounds instead of rock- and blue-based ones, Sound Tribe Sector 9 is at the forefront of an offshoot of jam music affectionately more

Jun 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10244.jpe

Present Music has been Milwaukee’s foremost performer and presenter of contemporary classical music since the early ‘80s. They have also played a role in commissioning new work. On Present Music’s new CD, Graffiti, the ensemble have reco more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES