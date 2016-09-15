RSS

Uncas Avenue

CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more

Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM News Features 1 Comments

At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more

Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more

Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM News Features 4 Comments

No, the alt-rock trio Better Than Ezra, whose 1995 hit “Good” sounded more like something out of Minneapolis than their native New Orleans, isn’t the first group listeners typically associate with Mardi Gras, but the band is nonetheless more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex.  Choose the way as you discover g... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Alverno College has been at the forefront of educating women in Milwaukee for many years. In April 2010 the Roman Catholic institution further strengthened this position with the grand opening of its new Research Center for Women and Girls ... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

