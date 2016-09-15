Uncas Avenue
Hector Colon’s in the Hot Seat
CountyExecutive Chris Abele tried to delay this as much as possible, but Health andHuman Services Director Hector Colon’s bid for reappointment was rejected 3-2in yesterday’s Health and Human Needs Committee meeting. It goes to the fullboard o.. more
Sep 15, 2016 4:14 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s Mental Health Board Continues Sex Offender Cover-Up
At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Truth About Why Dennis Hughes Was Arrested at the Mental Health Board Meeting
AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more
Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 11 Comments
Abele Administration’s $5 Million No-Bid Contract for Residential Facility Stirs Controversy
Sleepy Uncas Avenue on the South Side of Milwaukee is now the center of a swirling controversy surrounding the construction of an eight-bed facility with a 16-car parking lot and the placement of long-hospitalized mentally ill individuals, ... more
Dec 15, 2015 10:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Better Than Ezra
Changing the Image of Women and Girls
Alverno College has been at the forefront of educating women in Milwaukee for many years. In April 2010 the Roman Catholic institution further strengthened this position with the grand opening of its new Research Center for Women and Girls ... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff