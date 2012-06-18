RSS

Uniform

blogimage19005.jpe

When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 13 Comments

For a rather small school, Marquette has long made waves in the uniform community with some of their outlandish looks. From sporting vertical striping down one side, to a bumble bee look. to camo long before camo was cool,to the powder blues that .. more

Feb 9, 2012 3:50 AM More Sports

Marquette leaked some new uniforms a couple of weeks ago. They had managed to avoid the Nike curse of uniform ridiculousness for so long, but it has finally made its way to Milwaukee.Nike first used the Aerographics in the 2008 Olympics. They say.. more

Sep 21, 2011 7:28 PM More Sports

blogimage7920.jpe

All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, but the Chicago Afrobeat Project is particularly beholden to his legacy. The group’s recent album, (A) Move to Silent Unrest, even features cover art painted by G. Lemi, the artis... more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7341.jpe

The paradoxes and dilemmas of love and fate are integral to (500) Days of Summer, a sharp (500) Days of Summer ,Film more

Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Film Reviews 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES