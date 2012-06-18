Uniform
Did Young Romney Impersonate a Police Officer?
When Mitt Romney was a college freshman, he told fellow residents of his Stanford University... more
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 13 Comments
Marquette basketball uniforms
For a rather small school, Marquette has long made waves in the uniform community with some of their outlandish looks. From sporting vertical striping down one side, to a bumble bee look. to camo long before camo was cool,to the powder blues that .. more
Feb 9, 2012 3:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Marquette new jersey
Marquette leaked some new uniforms a couple of weeks ago. They had managed to avoid the Nike curse of uniform ridiculousness for so long, but it has finally made its way to Milwaukee.Nike first used the Aerographics in the 2008 Olympics. They say.. more
Sep 21, 2011 7:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Jazz in the Park w/ Chicago Afrobeat Project
All Afrobeat bands owe some debt to genre pioneer Fela Kuti, but the Chicago Afrobeat Project is particularly beholden to his legacy. The group’s recent album, (A) Move to Silent Unrest, even features cover art painted by G. Lemi, the artis... more
Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
(500) Days of Summer
The paradoxes and dilemmas of love and fate are integral to (500) Days of Summer, a sharp (500) Days of Summer ,Film more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews 3 Comments