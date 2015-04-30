Union Theatre
Upcoming Films Document Elephant Electrocution, the Paranormal in WI and the Fight for Same-Sex Marriage Rights
Around Milwaukee, the first half of May is rich in offerings for lovers of film. Here are three noteworthy events:UWM’s studentorganized, internationally known and entirely free Milwaukee Underground FilmFestival (MUFF) takes place from April .. more
Apr 30, 2015 8:40 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
1st Annual Milwaukee Muslim Film Festival
The diversity of Milwaukee is well reflected by the diversity of its cinematic events. Of coursethere is the Milwaukee Film Festival. There is also the Milwaukee Independent Film Society’s Annual Short Film Festival, now in its sixteenth year. Wh.. more
Feb 26, 2015 4:38 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 2 Comments
Cargo of Hope?
Spectacular images of the Berlin Wall being hammered into bits for souvenirs were seen across the world, but the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe resulted in many other memorable visuals. In Italy, some of the most more
Apr 22, 2013 5:33 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
White Elephant
In White Elephant, Villa Virgen is an enormous cinderblock, scrap metal and packing board slum in Buenos Aires. Living there are 30,000 souls, squatters whose meager social services are provided by a young social worker more
Apr 9, 2013 11:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Compliance
Frazzled, middle-aged Sandra is having a bad day. The freezer at the fast-food restaurant she manages wasn’t closed properly the night before, food has spoiled and, rumor has it, someone from franchise quality... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:32 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Karen Cries on the Bus
The protagonist, Karen, forces back tears as the city rolls by through the smudgy... more
Apr 10, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mother Courage: An MP3 Promo
A good portion of my job involves receiving and processing press releases from local theatre companies. A couple of days ago, I received an interesting one for Off The Wall's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage.A show that ha.. more
Feb 24, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Milwaukee County’s Ongoing Budget Deficits
Milwaukee County is running out of options to reduce its ongoing budget deficits, according to a new report by the nonpartisan, nonprofit Public Policy Forum (PPF). In its preview of the county’s 2011 budget, PPF finds that the county is wa... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Timber Rattlers Notes
Had a great time at the Border Battle between the Timber Rattlers andthe Peoria Chiefs last night at Miller Park and took many pictures,which we'll get too more in depth later.Some quick thoughts:*Iwas super-impressed with the fielding and the .. more
Apr 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The World Unseen
Amid the backdrop of apartheid-ridden 1950s South African, two women, one of them trapped The World Unseen ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
LGBT Film/Video Festival
Perhaps the most poignant of all documentaries screening at this year’s LGBT Film/Vi Jerusalem Is Proud to Present ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
We Are Together
Agape is Greek for unconditional love, a concept more associated with God than humanity. In South Africa, an orphanage called Agape tries to manifest unconditional love in its care for children. We Are Together, an HBO documentary out now on .. more
Sep 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
NO ID?
%uFFFD “Mostof the music venues in the city are 21-plus, so I never get to go toany of them,” Christensen laments. “Milwaukee is a drinking c,Cover Story more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Latin American Film Series: XXY
The UWM Union Theatre kicks of its week-long Latin American Film Series tonight with a fr XXY ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Zoopraxia: The Films of Karl Kels
Filmmaker Karl Kels stops by the UWM Union Theatre tonight for a free, 7 p.m. screening o Mystery of Irma Vep: A Penny Dreadful ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rest Easy, Jason Bourne will return
Rest easy fellow Bourne Supremacy and Bourne Ultimatum lovers, according Variety star Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass have agreed to return for a fourth installment of the Bourne franchise, the greatest action film series of all time.This.. more
Feb 28, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
2008 Festival of Films in French
Corpora Luminum: The Body in New French Experimental Cinema ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 12, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radiohead and Sigur Ros on the same night!!
Ever wonder why Radiohead’s music is so downtrodden? Meeting People Is Easy, a 1998 Meeting People Is Easy ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee