RSS

Union

civilars.jpg.jpe

One of David Armitage’s tasks in Civil Wars: A History in Ideas is to define terms that are as hotly contested as the Gettysburg battlefield. The Harvard history professor writes with sharp irony and dense allusions on the recent past and n... more

May 2, 2017 2:06 PM Books

localmusic_joehill.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more

May 5, 2015 9:16 PM Local Music

larry_penn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more

Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

bigsean.jpg.jpe

Big Sean, Leon Russell, French Horn Rebellion and more! more

Apr 30, 2014 5:59 PM This Week in Milwaukee

news1.jpg.jpe

How ironic.On Tuesday, Gov. Scott Walker met with schoolchildren in De Pere as part of his statewide tour celebrating the 225th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution... more

Sep 19, 2012 12:58 AM News Features

blogimage18283.jpe

More than a year after Gov. Scott Walker stepped down as Milwaukee County executive, the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors is still trying to clean up his multimillion-dollar budget mess. And, ironically, Walker's own Act 10, which gut... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 8 Comments

blogimage10798.jpe

A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES