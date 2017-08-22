United Community Center
Milwaukee’s Adult Drug Treatment Court Saves Lives Through Long-Term Recovery
Milwaukee County Adult Drug Court has seen success in long-term recovery for addicts through an evidence-based approach incorporating encouragement with discipline. more
Aug 22, 2017 4:42 PM Amy Stone News Features 1 Comments
What Are 1,000 Jewish Teens Doing In Milwaukee From August 2-7?
Answer:participating in the Jewish Community Center Maccabi Games!The five-dayevent finds young athletes from around the world competing in various sports from soccer, tennis and swimming to golf, dance and table tennis. Butthe JCC Mac.. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:42 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Visions Take Flight in Latino Arts’ ‘Visiones Tomando Vuelo’
In “Visiones Tomando Vuelo” (“Visions Taking Flight”), March 13-May 22 at the Latino Arts Gallery (located in the United Community Center, 1028 S. Ninth St.), Venezuelan photographer Vivian Vivas captures the beauty of nature, includi... more
Mar 10, 2015 9:33 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Raffle For Vogel Hall Renovation
TheMarcus Center’s Vogel Hall is a really comfortable space to see a show in. Asgreat a space as it is, it’s not exactly the most attractive environment.Walking in there I always feel a little bit like I’m walking onto the set of a1970s televi.. more
Aug 9, 2014 7:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Café el Sol: Where Mexico Meets Puerto Rico
Start the day with a warm cup of coffee at Café el Sol—and end the evening with a margarita. Housed on the lower level of that Walker’s Point success story, the sprawling United Community Center, Café el Sol has evolved more
Dec 18, 2013 1:04 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
REVIEW: "Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature"
May 29, 2012 10:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Art of Tasting Culture @ Latino Arts, Inc.
Food %u23AFA necessary fuel for the human body, which often defines a cultural, economic and nutritional status for every person. Latino Arts, Inc. at the United Community Center presents "Tasting Cultures: The Arts of Latino Foodways" in coo.. more
Mar 8, 2011 1:30 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rent
A modern interpretation of Puccini’s La Boheme, Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical Rent is one of the decade’s defining theatrical works, a very contemporary exploration of the life of young, urban countercult,Today in Milw more
Nov 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Rear Window
Rear Window, the Jimmy Stewart/Grace Kelly thriller, wasn’t just one of Alfred Hitchcock’s great suspense films; it was the director’s treatise on what it means to be a movie viewer. Like Stewart’s wheelchair bound photograp,Today more
May 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee