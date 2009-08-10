The Universe History Channel Ser
The Unknown Universe
The cosmos keeps growing larger, extending beyond anything the human eye can see and confounding the limits of reason. First came other galaxies, a starry sea in which our Milky Way is a mere island; then the Big Bang, in which the universe came.. more
Aug 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
A Universe of Universes
The cosmos keeps growing larger, extending beyond anything the human eye can see and confounding the limits of reason. First came other galaxies, a starry sea in which our Milky Way is a mere island; then the Big Bang, in which the universe came .. more
May 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Honor Won and Lost
Nothing in the presidential campaign so far has been as instructive as its swift descent into the politics of personal destruction. Althoughvoters have probably heard little lately that they did not alr,News Features more
Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features