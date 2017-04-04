University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Art Marries Technology at UWM’s Peck School
The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part II
There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more
Student-Artists Exhibit Works Around Milwaukee
As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more
Magic and Photography: Carol Golemboski Lecture @ Peck School
There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more
Crossing Over 2014 @ Union Gallery
It's not likeyou need another reason to love UWM'sStudent Union. Union Theater - the single screen on which, five or six nights aweek, you can see movies - free and good movies.There's also the 8th Note Coffee House, where.. more
UWM's "Fragments of Faith" Challenges the Sacred
A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more
Immigration Carves Out Lives In America At Latino Arts
Film Clips: Feb. 5
When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Chamber Music Milwaukee, Arcas Quartet Deserve Recognition
For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more
Five Shorts In One Night With UWM
The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more
Interview: Regan Golden @ WPCA
Regan Golden, only half of the artistic pair exhibiting in "Regan Golden and Jennifer Harris: Decorative Directive" at Walkers Point Center for the Arts, divides her time working and living between Chicago, Illinois, Saint Paul, Minnesota, and.. more
2008 Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival (9/4)-(9/14)
This is the 21st anniversary of the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender film/vi Were the World Mine ,Sponsored Events more
