RSS

University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

artpreview_peck_c.jpg.jpe

The 2017 Kenilworth Open Studios takes place on Saturday, April 8, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 100 students and faculty from UWM’s Peck School will be on hand to display and discuss their interdisciplinary, socially conscious and utili... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:24 PM Visual Arts

thinkstockphotos-177409621.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

There’s muchmore than Summerfest going on around Milwaukee – so much more that “AroundMilwaukee: Other Than Summerfest” required a Part II.It’s notdifficult to have good artistic manners. Always wash the brushes you use. Don’ttake cr.. more

Jun 26, 2015 1:39 AM Around MKE

aroundmilwaukee_art.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Maggie Vaughn / Shepherd Express

As the springsemester winds down, students are busier than ever—and not just with essays,exams and excessive carousing. It is also time for students of the arts toexhibit the ripened fruits of their labors. Here are four such student-centricex.. more

May 8, 2015 3:20 PM Around MKE

carol_golemboski.jpg.jpe

There issomething magic about photography’s ability to capture slices of time with unparalleledaccuracy. It stands to reason, then, that magic itself should be a theme ofmedium. Such is the case with the photographic oeuvre of Carol Golemboski,.. more

Jan 31, 2015 11:08 PM Visual Arts

crossingover_480x480.jpg.jpe

It's not likeyou need another reason to love UWM'sStudent Union. Union Theater - the single screen on which, five or six nights aweek, you can see movies - free and good movies.There's also the 8th Note Coffee House, where.. more

Oct 13, 2014 9:48 PM Visual Arts

A specific place, often a treasured object and a contrite,willing spirit---Dothese elements constitute a sacred place? The University of WisconsinMilwaukee’s Art History Department examines these questions in their currentexhibition at the Mit.. more

May 15, 2013 9:39 PM Visual Arts

May 8, 2013 4:45 PM Visual Arts

When his credit suddenly goes south, middle-aged Sandy (Jason Bateman) learns his identity has been stolen. He tracks down the culprit 2,000 miles away in Miami. She's Diana (Melissa McCarthy), living high on the hog. The cops have neither ... more

Feb 5, 2013 11:29 PM Film Clips

In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more

Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Visual Arts

blogimage17852.jpe

For a city of its size, Milwaukee has a decent amount of professional-level chamber music. One of our better series is Chamber Music Milwaukee (CMM). While it is primarily conceived to showcase music faculty at the University of Wisconsin..... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

The tiny performance space at Kenilworth Square was relatively packedlargely with rising, young local theatre talent for a one-night-only performance of a program of shorts referred to as 5 Plays You Didn't Know.An evening of five shorts select.. more

May 11, 2010 4:40 AM Theater

Regan Golden, only half of the artistic pair exhibiting in "Regan Golden and Jennifer Harris: Decorative Directive" at Walkers Point Center for the Arts, divides her time working and living between Chicago, Illinois, Saint Paul, Minnesota, and.. more

Jul 28, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

This is the 21st anniversary of the annual lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender film/vi Were the World Mine ,Sponsored Events more

Sep 6, 2008 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

SOCIAL UPDATES