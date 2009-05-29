Unmasked And Anonymous
As I am most Sundays, I'll be on Ryan Miller's "Indie Soundcheck" program on FM 102.1 this Sunday at 11 p.m. chatting about music news and whatever else captures our interest. Every time I stop by, I'm amazed by the sheer amount of new music that .. more
May 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Groove Garage Announces All Local Summerfest Line-Up
ExpressMilwaukee.com has posted the line-up for the Summerfest stage we're most excited about, the Cascio Groove Garage, the all-local stage that the Shepherd Express is sponsoring wtih WMSE. The stage grew considerably last year, attracting a wid.. more
May 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New MPS President Michael Bonds: We're Focused on the Kids
MPS board member Michael Bonds was elected president of the MPS Board of Directors in a 6-3 vote on Tuesday night. Peter Blewett, who previously headed the board, supported Bonds' election and will now serve as vice president. B.. more
Apr 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Unmasked and Uncomfortable
An air of uneasiness lingers over the "Unmasked and Anonymous" exhi Rolling Stone ,Art more
Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Visual Arts
Unmasked and Anonymous
Using a finicky mix of antique equipment and modern techniques, Wisconsin photographers John Shimon and Julie Lindemann have focused their lenses on the many people they encounter from day-to-day, capturing,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Unmasked and Anonymous
Unmasked and Anonymous
Daughters of Wisdom
MainlandChinahas been in denial over Tibet ever since Mao’s army invaded Daughters of Wisdom. ,Film more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews