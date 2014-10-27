Uprooted
Full Frontal Doherty and Everything Elst with Uprooted
The promo pics for Robbie McGhee’s Uprooted Cabaret show had McGhee down on the farm with a beat-up baseball cap. As I understand, the show was about McGhee’s life growing-up in small-town Wisconsin, so it fit. For their November Uprooted Cabaret .. more
Oct 27, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Robby McGhee and the 1990s with Uprooted
UprootedTheatre will be hosting Robby McGheefor its cabaret series in September. The comedy/musical theatre talent will beperforming the show, which will be a musical journey through the final decadeof last century.Theperformance takes place .. more
Aug 14, 2014 8:02 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Freedom High In November
Givenwhat an explosive time in history it was, it’s staggering to think that theCivil Rights Movement peaked as recently as half a century ago. People wererisking their lives for equality in a United States that was eerily similar tothe one we.. more
Aug 9, 2014 9:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Uprooted Debuts HAIR, NAILS AND DRESS
The theatre year continues to transition from the standard season to the summer as Uprooted stages its latest. Caleen Sinnette Jennings; Hair, Nails & Dress makes its debut here. A longtime professor at American University in Washington D.C., .. more
May 17, 2012 7:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
2010-2011 In Review: Part Two
With Soulstice Theatre opening the first show of the new season last week, Milwaukee Theatre rolls into New Year's . . . the Milwaukee Theatre year starting in August with the first new shows of the new theatre season and closes at the end of th.. more
Aug 2, 2011 3:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Pink Champagne With Uprooted and MGAC at 10th Street
Â Â Neil Havenâs work has been an interesting and uneven mix. From the heartwarming holiday show Who Killed Santa? to a cleverly-constructed comedy about an agoraphobic elevator operator, Havenâs work has an enjoyable energy about it. My wi.. more
Apr 26, 2011 1:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Diana Joseph
Diana Joseph’s I’m Sorry You Feel That Way: The Astonishing but True Story of a Daughter, Sister, Slut, Wife, Mother, and Friend to Man and Dog is a memoir in the David Sedaris/Sarah Vowell mold, painting the picture of Joseph’s l more
May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Charles Allis’ Winning ‘Survey of Wisconsin Art’
The Charles Allis Art Museum’s “Forward: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” provides artists with an opportunity to exhibit in a prestigious museum. Changes to this year’s format include the acceptance of three-dimensional art—a more
Apr 14, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Tenth Street Streetcar Named Desire
It’s all too easy to get the impression that TennesseeWilliams’ classic drama A Streetcar Named Desire is a bit overrated. Very few modern plays have the kind of longevityand high profile awarded the story of Stella, Stanley and Blanche. Havi.. more
Jan 19, 2010 11:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Spring Awakening
In the late 19th century, a German playwright named Frank Wedekind wrote a play sharply criticizing the sexually repressive culture of Germany at the time. Wedekind’s Spring Awakening covered a lot of ground in a single plot about a group ... more
Oct 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Blitzen Trapper (7/20)
Another ten buck show, all tickets are $10! Blitzen Tapper is set to perform at the Pabst on Monday, July 20 at 8pm. Blitzen Trapper will be performing with special guest Loch Lamond.,Promotions more
Jul 20, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions
Uprooted Sets Down Roots in Milwaukee’s Theater Scene
Beauty's Daughter stems from an era when poetry slams began reaching mainstream audiences, Beauty's Daughter ,Theater more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Rockies
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a three-game series at home against the Colorado Rockies tonight at 7:05 p.m. Expect plenty of heated discussion among fans about the relative merits of Miller versus Coors.,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Not a Team of Rivals At All
When the journalistic pack bitesinto a tasty cliche, it often refuses to let go, lazily c %uFFFD 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Dial M For Murder
Based on a play and also paced like one, Dial M For Murder is perhaps the most talky of Al Dial M For Murder ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Welcoming Mark Clements
The exterior architecture at the Harley Museum (and much of what I’d seen in select places inside) is dominated by straight lines and right angles. This is a bit odd considering the company’s image is so defined by beautiful curves and skews. I.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater