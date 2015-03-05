Uw-Parkside Theatre
A Steampunk Midsummer Night’s Dream in Late Winter
Steampunk is an inherently aesthetic that can be delicately wrapped around just about everything. In relatively recent memory, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre found the aesthetic a remarkably natural fit for its production of Around the World in 80 Days.. more
Mar 5, 2015 3:30 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
UW-Parkside '11/'12 Theatre Season
Parkside Theatre, the UW-Parkside theatre program recently announced its upcoming season. It looks like an interesting and textured schedule. HereâÂÂs a quick look at what theyâÂÂre doing.October 21 -ÂÂ 29 Parkside begins its season with.. more
Jul 29, 2011 6:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken
Every Tuesday, an improvisational ensemble called The Erotic Adventures of the Static Chicken convenes for one of the city’s best nights of free music. The group, which features members of Milwaukee bands De La Buena and Stealin’ more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kenny Chesney w/ Miranda Lambert and Lady Antebellum
Miranda Lambert was just 9-years-old when her parents took her to a Garth Brooks concert. Eleven years later, she would place third on Nashville Star. And in 2005, she lit up the charts with Kerosene. Fans will get a chance to hear ma,Today... more
Jul 3, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Today in Milwaukee