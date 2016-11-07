RSS

Uw-Parkside

Nov 7, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Suppose you develop an appetite for arts and an urge to step out this fall—where do you go? Though Racine and Kenosha tend to get written off as stops en route to Chicago, a look at their fall arts season forces a reassessment of their stat... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:46 PM A&E Feature

The Studio of Classical Dance Arts presents its 10th annual performance of The Story of the Nutcracker Dec. 12-13. more

Dec 1, 2015 7:08 PM Dance

Orson Welles was born 100 years ago this month in Kenosha. To celebrate his centennial, the Citizen Welles Society of Kenosha is sponsoring a month of events honoring the legendary filmmaker and radio pioneer. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:18 PM Film Reviews 1 Comments

It started-out as a 4,100-word short story that no publisher was interested in. Unable to find a publisher, author Philip Van Doren Stern cranked out 200 copies for friends as Christmas presents in December of 1943. There was a Hollywood producer .. more

Nov 30, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

College Possible, founded in 2000 by low-income and first-generation college student Jim McCorkell, is a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-income students earn college more

Apr 3, 2014 6:24 PM Expresso

Milwaukee Opera Theatre (MOT) kicks off its season with four intimate performances of Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. MOT’s production brings opera to a broader audience, as it moves throughout southeastern... more

Sep 28, 2012 1:45 PM Classical Music

Free Counseling: Got a problem? Perhaps it can easily be resolved at Hamburger Mary's monthly Shrink-N-Drink. Clinical psychologist Julie Helmrich, Ph.D., who is astute, serious and realistic, as well as clever and funny, fielded handwritte... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

William Inge's classic Bus Stop is a fun ensemble piece. It's light enough that one doesn't have to over-think it, but also deep enough to offer complexity for those interested in a bit more. The challenge for any production is to juggle th more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its commitment to working with area university theater programs as it opens William Inge's Bus Stop in collaboration with UW-Parkside. Bus Stop is a mid-'50s comedy perhaps best known... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

People who should know better referred to it as being, ‘like a nifty episode of The Twilight Zone.’ (That was Variety magazine.) “Niftiness” aside, Jennifer Haley’s Neighborhood 3L Requisition of Doom has a very definite appeal. The premise is k.. more

Mar 14, 2012 5:00 AM Theater

UW-Parkside is tackling its upcoming Hamlet in four pieces. Four characters play the tragic hero in a production that looks inspired by a Steampunk aesthetic. Two men and two women tackle the role—all at the same time. Playing the role of the ti.. more

Apr 15, 2011 5:06 PM Theater

The Polar Express: The IMAX Experience will delight kids and adults this holiday season. The Polar Express ,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

With only one show opening-up in Milwaukee this weekend, there’s quite a lot opening up in the area next week . . . UWM, First Stage and Milwaukee Chamber all have shows opening next weekend. There’s also a comedy at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm .. more

Oct 6, 2010 8:44 PM Theater

One of the sexually transmitted infections that I get asked most about is Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Thanks to relentless advertising for Merck's Gardasil vaccine, many people are aware that some strains of HPV are linked to cervical cance... more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

They’re singin’ the blues over at The Skylight—fortunately, it’s all onstage. In fact, given these economic times and the downtrodden songs they’re singing, the four-member cast of the musical revue Blues in the Night ,Today more

Mar 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Nov 24, 2008 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

With something like 7 or 8 shows opening locally in the first week in December, it’s bound to be the case that one or two of them may have nothing at all to do with Christmas. This is, in fact, the case. One of the shows in question is Soulstice T.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

