Uw-Waukesha

The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and...

Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Books

It's kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a ..

Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program.

May 24, 2016 1:37 PM News

Qui Nguyen's comedic fantasy She Kills Monsters is an interesting cross between fantasy and character-driven drama. It tells the story of a woman who finds the notebook of her lat teenaged sister. The notebook outlines a Dungeons & Dragons..

Aug 29, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

This June, poet, civil rights activist and UW-Waukesha English professor Emerita Margaret (Peggy) Rozga and UWW history teacher Jim O'Leary will lead a nine-day Freedom Ride commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Freedom Summer. Rozga, a mem...

Feb 12, 2014 3:07 AM Off the Cuff

Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison

Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM Books

Nothing shouts "City!" like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the "suburbanization" of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set

Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM Books

  UW-Waukesha is looking to cast for it's production of Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. Steven Dietz's five year-old homage to the great detective is a mutation and fusion of the classic Arthur Conan Doyle tales "A Scandal in Bohemia" and..

Aug 28, 2011 11:43 AM Theater

,New Year's Guide

Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

By itself, a name like "Brewski's" would indicate the type of place for tap beer specials, chicken wings and electronic dartboards. But adding the word "Steakhouse" changes things. The ambitions of Brewski's Steakhouse

Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview 2 Comments

In and amidst all of the rest of what's going on in the near future, it's nice to see announcements for the summer musicals. Starting this June, many are expected to flock to the big, soulless Broadway import running here in town through the in ..

May 10, 2010 3:26 AM Theater

  The Little MermaidDen lille havfrue in its original Danishhas captivated audiencessince it was first published in 1837. Like so many other traditional fablesbefore it, Hans Christen Andersen's tale of a young Mermaid willing to give up..

Jan 15, 2010 10:35 PM Theater

Depending on your viewpoint, Fountains of Wayne is either the masterful Massachusetts power-pop group that's carried the genre's torch into the new millennium, or the band that sings that awful, pandering "Stacy's Mom" song,

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As a tape loop played recordings of people saying "I love you," Eat the Mystery began walking around hugging audience members. &,Concert Reviews

Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 7 Comments

The Prometheus Trio takes the unusual step of expanding to a trio for a two-night program that concludes tonight: The cello/violin/piano outfit will welcome guest French horn player William Barnewitz, who w,Today in Milwaukee

Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

For most of us, bossa nova is the distinctive sound of Brazil. The music was born in the l Novas Bossas ,CD Reviews

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Not that it's a personal interest on my part, but a quick jaunt over to the Wisconsin DNR's website states that it is currently Duck hunting season in both Northern and Southern regions of the state. It may be a little chilly out there, but you ca..

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

