Uw-Waukesha
Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books
The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books is a celebration that features more than 60 state and nationally recognized authors. In its seventh year, SEWI Bookfest will be held at UW-Waukesha, Nov 4-5. In addition to panels, book signings and... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:03 PM Jenni Herrick Books
THE GOOD DOCTOR at UW-Waukesha
It’s kind of a weird fusion. Mid-20th century light sitcom writer Neil Simon decided to take a look at a few short stories by the deeply intellectual Russian storyteller Anton Chekhov. The play that came out of this was The Good Doctor--a .. more
Oct 9, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
UW-Waukesha’s Paving the Path to College Volunteers and Supporters
To help make college more accessible, the nonprofit branch of UW-Waukesha is providing a two-credit humanities course to economically disadvantaged adults with its Paving the Path to College program. more
May 24, 2016 1:37 PM Amanda Sullivan News
Auditions for SHE KILLS MONSTERS
Qui Nguyen’s comedic fantasy She Kills Monsters is an interesting cross between fantasy and character-driven drama. It tells the story of a woman who finds the notebook of her lat teenaged sister. The notebook outlines a Dungeons & Dragons.. more
Aug 29, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Peggy Rozga Revisits the Freedom Ride
This June, poet, civil rights activist and UW-Waukesha English professor Emerita Margaret (Peggy) Rozga and UWW history teacher Jim O’Leary will lead a nine-day Freedom Ride commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Freedom Summer. Rozga, a mem... more
Feb 12, 2014 3:07 AM Amanda Sullivan Off the Cuff
Life, Death & Archaeology at Fort Blue Mounds (Wisconsin Historical Society Press), by Robert A. Birmingham
Of all the conflicts between natives and settlers, the Black Hawk War (1832) left the deepest impression on Wisconsin. UW-Waukesha professor Robert Birmingham, who excavated Fort Blue Mounds near Madison more
Dec 12, 2012 4:50 PM David Luhrssen Books
New York Neon (W.W. Norton & Company), by Thomas E. Rinaldi
Nothing shouts “City!” like neon signs. Yet even in New York, the old glow is fading under pressure from LEDs and what critics have called the “suburbanization” of the city. Photographer-preservationist Thomas Rinaldi set more
Dec 12, 2012 4:48 PM David Luhrssen Books
Auditions For Sherlock Holmes
UW-Waukesha is looking to cast for it’s production of Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure. Steven Dietz’s five year-old homage to the great detective is a mutation and fusion of the classic Arthur Conan Doyle tales “A Scandal in Bohemia” and.. more
Aug 28, 2011 11:43 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
New Year's Day Dinner
,New Year's Guide more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Brewski’s: A Milwaukee Steakhouse
By itself, a name like “Brewski’s” would indicate the type of place for tap beer specials, chicken wings and electronic dartboards. But adding the word “Steakhouse” changes things. The ambitions of Brewski’s Steakhouse more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 2 Comments
Share A Stage With A Large Plant
In and amidst all of the rest of what's going on in the near future, it's nice to see announcements for the summer musicals. Starting this June, many are expected to flock to the big, soulless Broadway import running here in town through the in .. more
May 10, 2010 3:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hans Christen Andersesn's Little Mermaid Onstage With UW-Waukesha
The Little MermaidDen lille havfrue in its original Danishhas captivated audiencessince it was first published in 1837. Like so many other traditional fablesbefore it, Hans Christen Andersen’s tale of a young Mermaid willing to give up.. more
Jan 15, 2010 10:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fountains of Wayne w/ Jon Auer
Depending on your viewpoint, Fountains of Wayne is either the masterful Massachusetts power-pop group that’s carried the genre’s torch into the new millennium, or the band that sings that awful, pandering “Stacy’s Mom” song, more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Bye Bye Bush Bash w/ Eat the Mystery, Floor Model and Grand Disaster @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
As a tape loop played recordings of people saying "I love you," Eat the Mystery began walking around hugging audience members. &,Concert Reviews more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Tea Krulos Concert Reviews 7 Comments
The Prometheus Trio
The Prometheus Trio takes the unusual step of expanding to a trio for a two-night program that concludes tonight: The cello/violin/piano outfit will welcome guest French horn player William Barnewitz, who w,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Toninho Horta, Milton Nascimento and the Jobim Trio
For most of us, bossa nova is the distinctive sound of Brazil. The music was born in the l Novas Bossas ,CD Reviews more
Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Duck Hunting and Unintentional Angelicide
Not that it’s a personal interest on my part, but a quick jaunt over to the Wisconsin DNR’s website states that it is currently Duck hunting season in both Northern and Southern regions of the state. It may be a little chilly out there, but you ca.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater