Family Affair Expo (With a Touch of Soul)
It might not be the primary intention of the organizers of the Family Affair Expo to bring African-American nightlife to daylight hours. But so it does at the March 21 event, 9 a.m to 3 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Park’s Tommy G. Thompson Youth C.. more
Feb 27, 2015 4:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Gogol Bordello
The high-energy affinity between punk rock and traditional Eastern European music was explored as far back as Brave Combo and Camper van Beethoven. Gogol Bordello, a group of American transplants from the former Soviet Union working the Eas... more
Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
V100.7 Offers a Record Deal
Feb 15, 2010 1:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Greendale Community Theatre's RENT: The Musical
STUFFY BACKGROUND CRITICISMAt it’s core, the idea for Billy Aronson and Jonathan Larson’s 1993 musical RENT isn’t entirely bad. Doing a modern interpretation of Puccini’s La boheme set in modern-day New York could, in theory, bring the unique c.. more
Jul 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blush Beauty
Blush Beauty (249 N. Water St.) has made gift giving fabulous and easy this holiday season Get beautiful this holiday season and give the gift of beauty! Shop local, shop Blush. F ,Holiday Deals more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays 6 Comments
Death Cab for Cutie
Death Cab For Cutie’s 1998 studio debut, Something About Airplanes, conveniently rei Something About Airplanes ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
V100's Jamfest
The rappers appearing at V100’s latest Jamfest, Lil Boosie, Yung Berg and Hurricane Chris, are uniformly shrill, arrogant and odious—traits that all of them have leaned on to turn out some impro,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 9 Comments
Swag Surf With Fast Life Yungstaz Tonight
There's a nice rap show tonight that's flown a bit under the radar outside of radio station V100, where ads have been running regularly: Atlanta swag enthusiasts Fast Life Yungstaz (F.L.Y.) are performing at Club Passions, 2579 N. Teutonia Ave. Be.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music