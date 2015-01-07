RSS

The Valley Of The Dolls

curtains_offthewall_valleyofthedolls.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Off the Wall

The Off The Wall Theatre has what is likely to be a commercial success on its hands with its campy stage adaptation of Valley of the Dolls. A silly comic staging of a belovedly awful film, Dale Gutzman’s adaptation is not without its charm. A stor.. more

Jan 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Off The Wall Theatre stages a pleasantly disorienting stage adaptation of the cult classic film Valley of the Dolls. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:47 PM Theater

theaterpreview_offthewall_valleyofthedolls_facebook.jpg.jpe

Off The Wall / via Facebook

Off the Wall Theatre stages the camp classic The Valley of the Dolls, featuring Mark Hagen, Jeremy C. Welter and Patrick McCann. The show runs Dec. 31-Jan 11, 2015. more

Dec 24, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

curtains_offthewallstarts2015indrag.jpg.jpe

offthewalltheatre.com

Off the Wall pays tribute to a cult classic in 2015 as it presents Valley of the Dolls. The lurid drug drama film from 1967 gets an drag musical theatre treatment courtesy of Dale Gutzman with musical arrangements by Jack Forbes Wilson.Jeremy C. .. more

Dec 16, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

