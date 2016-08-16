RSS

Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Sp

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s staging of Anton Chekhov’s spoof, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is strong enough to overcome the script’s tedious moments. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:20 PM Theater

The Milwaukee theater season doesn’t have an official start. The first show of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s season might as well be the opening of a new season, though. They always have that first show in August, which gives them a really n.. more

Aug 4, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre performs Christopher Durang’s comedic play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike Aug. 11-28, a work that won a Tony Award for Best Play three years ago. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:55 PM Theater

Among the freaks describing in breathtaking detail through monologues in Youngblood Theatre’s production of Carson Kreitzer’s Freakshow : pinheads, a human salamander and a dog-faced lady. There’s a patchwork feel to the script, more

Nov 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

