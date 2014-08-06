Vaporwave
Stream the Tantalizing Debut EP from CLLCTIVE's Mystery Artist Wyatt
Since launching this spring, the Milwaukee Internet label CLLCTIVE has established itself as a destination for below-the-radar music, amassing a quick library of unusual electronica, indie-pop and ambient soul. Though it can be difficult to keep u.. more
Aug 6, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Vaporwave Label CLLCTIVE is Dropping Music Left and Right This Summer
Lifeis full of small coincidences, but truly significantcoincidences are few are far between. Ryan King and Ryan Hinkel meeting in thesame Wisconsin minimum security correctional facility was one of those rare, life-altering coincidences.The t.. more
Jul 1, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
Lady Gaga, the New Elton John
I love Lady Gaga’s fashion style. Like Elton John, especially in the 1970’s her music is not only what makes her famous. Her flamboyant creative style and limitless boundaries continue to surprise us with her fashion statements. more
Apr 8, 2010 12:00 AM Heidi Calaway Around MKE