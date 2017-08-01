Various Artists
Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa (Ostinato Records)
Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa is an album culled from preserved archives of 1970s-’80s Somali music. more
Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists: Vintage Italia (Putumayo World Music)
Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists: Max's Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond (Jungle Records)
Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more
Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Various Artists: Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu (Uzelli)
Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu is a collection culled from the vast catalog of a label that released Turkish language recordings sold largely in ethnic grocery stores. As for the psychedelic connection, all tracks were psychedelic in the way of... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 (Ostinato Records)
Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 features various artists and documents what happened in the ’70s and ’80s as Cape Verdean musicians traveled to and fro Europe, bringing synthesizers and el... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Five Milwaukee Bars With Fireplaces To Cozy Up In This Winter
Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more
Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
A Musical Warrior Princess Fundraiser for Umbrella Group
The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more
Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lincoln Park Hosts The Milwaukee FootGolf Open
FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more
Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Daniel Day-Lewis' Unforgettable Lincoln
Lincoln and Stephen Spielberg may have been cheated at theOscars this year, but no one disputes Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Actor award forhis unforgettable performance as the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln has been re.. more
Mar 16, 2013 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
About Last Night… And June 5
Some thoughts on the results of yesterday\'s historic primary election:<br /><br /> <ul> <li><strong>Barrett\'s numbers were surprisingly high</strong>. Polling had shown that he had a healthy lead over Kathleen Falk, Doug La Follette and .. more
May 9, 2012 5:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
SPEAK Easy Gets Soulful
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard will play an album release show at Mad Planet behind their latest full-length, <em>The War Room</em>, but they won\'t be the only ones on the bill celebrating a new release. Opener and f.. more
Jan 20, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Various Artists
The wide scope of John Martyn's music made him hard to market to a rock audience satisfied with easy categories, but the difficulty made him attractive to other musicians. Johnny Boy Would Love This is a two-CD tribute by a vast range of ar... more
Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Civil War buffs will love this collection of period songs from the U.S. and Confederate navies, but their appeal isn't limited to memorabilia collectors and battlefield re-enactors. Anyone interested in American folk music will be fascinate... more
Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Psychedelia slipped into the slums of Lima, Peru, by the late ’60s and merged with local roots for a hybrid music called chicha. With The Roots of Chicha 2, American musician Olivier Conan returns to the genre he helped expose to the wider ... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
Five years after Katrina, the New Orleans music scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke. The Crescent City’s unique place in American musical culture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Class... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Cozy French Dining in Bay View’s Pastiche Bistro
Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Various Artists
Many of the most significant blues performers originated in the Mississippi Delta, but blues music was widespread in the South from early on. Classic Appalachian Blues is by no means the final word on the subject, but it includes recordings... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
A Christmas Gift for You ,CD Reviews more
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Various Artists
A four-disc set in a hardcover-book format, filledwith photos and brief artist histories, Where the Action Is! ,CD Reviews more
Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews