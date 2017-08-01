RSS

Various Artists

sweetasbrokendates.jpg.jpe

Sweet as Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes from the Horn of Africa is an album culled from preserved archives of 1970s-’80s Somali music. more

Aug 1, 2017 2:36 PM Album Reviews

vintageitalia.jpg.jpe

Italy in the 1950s and ’60s conjures up a host of sunny La Dolce Vita impressions. Vintage Italia is meant to capitalize on postwar Italian nostalgia. Most of the 11 tracks were recorded during the period and vary between lushly orchestrate... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:29 PM Album Reviews

maxsalbumreview.jpg.jpe

Along with the smaller CBGB, Max’s Kansas City was a club that became an incubator for New York City’s punk scene by the mid-’70s. Both venues released compilations showcasing their regulars. Max’s Kansas City: 1976 & Beyond includes the co... more

Jun 6, 2017 2:22 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

uzellipsych.jpg.jpe

Uzelli Psychedelic Anadolu is a collection culled from the vast catalog of a label that released Turkish language recordings sold largely in ethnic grocery stores. As for the psychedelic connection, all tracks were psychedelic in the way of... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:13 PM Album Reviews

synthesizethesoul.jpg.jpe

Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 features various artists and documents what happened in the ’70s and ’80s as Cape Verdean musicians traveled to and fro Europe, bringing synthesizers and el... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:23 PM Album Reviews

barfireplace.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Flicker CC, David WiseA good bar is a good bar no matter what time of year it is, and all of these bars are great places to go for a drink at any time. While this is true, there is something special about having a drink.. more

Jan 12, 2016 6:06 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

The View From Here is Timothy Huang’s musical about a novelist moving to New York. The show takes the form of a series of letters to a girl back home. Sound fun? Those interested in seeing the show staged with a decent budget under the power.. more

Oct 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

danielflemingart_top.jpg.jpe

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

footgolf.jpg.jpe

FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more

Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Around MKE

  Lincoln and Stephen Spielberg may have been cheated at theOscars this year, but no one disputes Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Actor award forhis unforgettable performance as the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln has been re.. more

Mar 16, 2013 4:48 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage8240.jpe

Some thoughts on the results of yesterday\'s historic primary election:<br /><br /> <ul> <li><strong>Barrett\'s numbers were surprisingly high</strong>. Polling had shown that he had a healthy lead over Kathleen Falk, Doug La Follette and .. more

May 9, 2012 5:10 PM Daily Dose

blogimage7845.jpe

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Milwaukee rap crew KingHellBastard will play an album release show at Mad Planet behind their latest full-length, <em>The War Room</em>, but they won\'t be the only ones on the bill celebrating a new release. Opener and f.. more

Jan 20, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

blogimage15684.jpe

The wide scope of John Martyn's music made him hard to market to a rock audience satisfied with easy categories, but the difficulty made him attractive to other musicians. Johnny Boy Would Love This is a two-CD tribute by a vast range of ar... more

Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage14998.jpe

Civil War buffs will love this collection of period songs from the U.S. and Confederate navies, but their appeal isn't limited to memorabilia collectors and battlefield re-enactors. Anyone interested in American folk music will be fascinate... more

Jun 1, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12400.jpe

Psychedelia slipped into the slums of Lima, Peru, by the late ’60s and merged with local roots for a hybrid music called chicha. With The Roots of Chicha 2, American musician Olivier Conan returns to the genre he helped expose to the wider ... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12119.jpe

Five years after Katrina, the New Orleans music scene has largely been restored to where it was before the levees broke. The Crescent City’s unique place in American musical culture was documented over the years by the Folkways label. Class... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11574.jpe

Many restaurants use the term “bistro” lightly, often forgetting that the origin of the word is French. But the Pastiche Bistro, which opened a few months ago under the helm of chef/owner Michael Engel, understands the proper meaning.This s... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10482.jpe

Many of the most significant blues performers originated in the Mississippi Delta, but blues music was widespread in the South from early on. Classic Appalachian Blues is by no means the final word on the subject, but it includes recordings... more

Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9111.jpe

A Christmas Gift for You ,CD Reviews more

Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8240.jpe

A four-disc set in a hardcover-book format, filledwith photos and brief artist histories, Where the Action Is! ,CD Reviews more

Oct 7, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES