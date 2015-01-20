Vegetarian Sausage
Bay View’s Vanguard of Sausage
The Vanguard in Bay View, open since November 2014, is already serving as a beacon of glorious encased meats in a city that prides itself on its sausages, but has relatively few dining options to show for it. Finally, you can get immensely ... more
Jan 20, 2015 9:16 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
The Vanguard Will Bring Quick Gourmet Sausages to Bay View
For being one of the city’s most bar-dense neighborhoods, Bay View doesn’toffer much in the way of late-night food. That will change a bit this summerwhen The Vanguard opens at 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in the former Home Barlocation.The bar a.. more
Apr 2, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Laarks w/ Conrad Plymouth and Surgeons In Heat
“Tell me where you wanna live, Milwaukee or Eau Claire,” Laarks ask on their debut album, last year’s An Exaltation of Laarks . They certainly seem to have no reservations about being from Eau Claire, where they’ve benefited more
Mar 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee