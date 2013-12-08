The Ventures
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 8
The cultural cross-connections are fascinating in this rambling documentary. A 1960 instrumental by the British group The Shadows, later covered by The Ventures, found its way into the 1973 album by the Incredible Bongo Band, a bi-racial Am... more
Dec 8, 2013 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Home Movies
A Splash of Surf
The Exotics were already together when people started talking to them about this cool new movie called Pulp Fiction. It wasn't so much the plot, or John Travolta's career revival, but the music that was the conversation starter... more
Jul 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
R.I.P. Bob Bogle, Ventures Bassist
Bob Bogle, the bassist for the seminal surf-rock band The Ventures, died Sunday of cancer at age 75, the band reported yesterday. His health had prevented him from touring with the band over the last four years. The Venture's instrumental songs .. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Metallica
They even sound hungry again, but-now the bad news-you can tell that they're lookin Death Magnetic ,CD Reviews more
Sep 29, 2008 12:00 AM Saby Reyes-Kulkarni Album Reviews
The Pistols At Dawn
As we creep into the dog days of summer, it seems only fitting to score the season with the upbeat organ work and whammy bar fades of authentic surf rock. Madison’s The Pistols At Dawn, influenced as much by Nintendo start screens as The Ventures... more
Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee