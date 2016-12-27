RSS

Vertigo

vertigo.jpg.jpe

By what mercurial process did Alfred Hitchcock, the acknowledged master of suspense, gradually morph into one of the most-revered cinematic auteurs, beloved of critics and moviegoers alike and offering a constant source of inspiration as we... more

Dec 27, 2016 1:03 PM A&E Feature

ihatehollywood_saulbass.jpg.jpe

The University Press of Kentucky

Opening movie credits were usually an uneventful scroll-down, just names in a listagainst a backdrop, until Saul Bass. With Man with the Golden Arm (1955), Vertigo (1958) and North by Northwest (1959), Bass interjected Modern designinto the cre.. more

Nov 29, 2014 8:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10991.jpe

It’s a safe bet that the Melismatics, a Minneapolis alt-rock band with tagged-teamed husband/wife vocals, spent a fair portion of their youth glued to the TV set, watching “120 Minutes.” The group’s latest album, 2009’s Ac more

May 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

They are not even words to describe the crapfest that is happening on my TV right now. Brewers pitchers have given up two grand slams to the frickin' Washington Nationals. Both to Josh Willingham.The Nationals are 30-68, have the worst record in b.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage4059.jpe

The Pabst/Riverside/Turner Hall conglomerate announced a flood of upcoming concerts this morning, including performances from Lucinda Williams, Puter Mulvey, Colbie Caillat, Ingrid Michaelson and Built to Spill, who headline the Turner Hall Ballro.. more

Jul 27, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage4063.jpe

Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo, a psychological mystery staring Jimmy Stewart, tanked up Vertigo ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4059.jpe

Screening this afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the Times Cinema is Alfred Hitchcock’s Vert Vertigo ,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES