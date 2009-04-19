Vicky Cristina Barcelona
Hardy, Hart dye their hair to break out of slumps
We all know ballplayers are superstitious, but this is a new one for me - especially from these two...JJ Hardy and Corey Hart went to the SALON yesterday and had their hair dyed black to try to change their mojo.I was in the car for the first two .. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Barcelona Summer (Vicky Cristina Barcelona)
%uFFFD For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody All Vicky Cristina ,Film more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Woody Allen's Latest Film
For the fourth in a series of films made outside of his beloved New York, Woody Allen movies from Great Britain to sunnier climes. Set in Spain, Vicky Cristina Barcelona is an ocean away from his mature Manhattan comedies geographically, but emo.. more
Aug 17, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Mae
Though the members of Mae routinely deny their categorization as an alternative Christian Singularity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee