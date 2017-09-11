RSS

Victor Delorenzo

Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more

Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM On Music

David Luhrssen reviews The Dream, the new EP by Milwaukee's Nineteen Thirteen. more

Nov 30, 2016 9:37 AM Album Reviews

Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Local Music

Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Music Feature

Photo by Doug Seymour

Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more

Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM Local Music

“Rip Van Winkle Eyes” is an appropriate opening song for Kirk McFarlin’s self-titled CD. The drummer-multi-instrumentalist disappeared from music somewhere near the end of the last century and reemerged this month with his first solo pro... more

Mar 22, 2016 1:57 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

For his jovial latest EP, Brett Newski teamed with producer Victor DeLorenzo “to make some rock ’n’ roll songs.” more

Feb 16, 2016 3:43 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

There’sgood reason to be skeptical about new Violent Femmes music. The band has shownlittle interest in recording since their last album, 2000’s Freak Magnet , tanked both critically andcommercially, and their recent reunion has left a sour tas.. more

Jun 2, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

WMSE has announced two new programs this month, a history show called What Made Milwaukee Famous hosted by Shepherd Express contributor Matthew Prigge, who writes a column of the same name, and a weekly series about drummers called Trap Set With J.. more

May 20, 2015 2:50 PM On Music

Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more

Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Local Music

It's November. Holiday decorations are all over the place already. They started going up just before Halloween. In a major chain department store earlier this week I saw a Christmas section had popped-up right next to the Haloween decor. Weird. .. more

Nov 2, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

William "Bill Faust" Regalado, founder of Bay View's Faust Music, passed away peacefully earlier this month, according to an obituary notice published today. Faust, who ran the South Side drum center for more than 50 years, was 83.Generations of M.. more

Oct 21, 2013 1:00 AM On Music

No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more

Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM Music Feature

Given Victor DeLorenzo's busy schedule, little wonder it took nine years to complete his latest solo album. According to him, his eponymous album was originally intended as a percussion extravaganza, and evidence of more

Apr 26, 2013 3:22 PM Album Reviews

Reliving memories of punk rock in the days when it was new has been key in igniting such recent events as the Lest We Forget concert, headlined by Die Kreuzen, and The Prosecutors’ reunion show. Steve Nodine more

Nov 27, 2012 1:18 PM Local Music

 Milwaukee’sMark G.E. has been a musician and a cable TV host, but with “Soul Chamber” heshines under his third hat, filmmaker. A short film in color-tinted black andwhite, “Soul Chamber” is an almost silent movie with intertitl.. more

Nov 3, 2012 12:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

 As the American Players Theatre closes out its season with the last of its openings in Spring Green, Wisconsin, The World's Stage Theatre Company also readies itself for the final productions of what has been a very productive summer for them. .. more

Aug 15, 2012 11:01 AM Theater

If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

