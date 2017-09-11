Victor Delorenzo
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nineteen Thirteen: The Dream
David Luhrssen reviews The Dream, the new EP by Milwaukee's Nineteen Thirteen. more
Nov 30, 2016 9:37 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Joe Wong’s ‘The Trap Set’ Podcast Lets the Drummer Get Some
Some of the most highly regarded drummers in the Milwaukee music scene will join Joe Wong for a live recording of his “Trap Set” podcast. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:22 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
Kirk McFarlin is Looking To Find His Way Back
Years after cutting his teeth in the Milwaukee alternative scene, songwriter Kirk McFarlin is looking to reintroduce himself. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:34 PM Colton Dunham Music Feature
Nineteen Thirteen Look to the Past on ‘Music for Time Travel’
Nineteen Thirteen’s new album, Music for Time Travel, finds the duo blending modern techniques with classic inspiration. more
Jun 7, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Kirk McFarlin: Kirk McFarlin
“Rip Van Winkle Eyes” is an appropriate opening song for Kirk McFarlin’s self-titled CD. The drummer-multi-instrumentalist disappeared from music somewhere near the end of the last century and reemerged this month with his first solo pro... more
Mar 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
Brett Newski Keeps His Morale Up
For his jovial latest EP, Brett Newski teamed with producer Victor DeLorenzo “to make some rock ’n’ roll songs.” more
Feb 16, 2016 3:43 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
The Violent Femmes' First Release in 15 Years is Pretty Good
There’sgood reason to be skeptical about new Violent Femmes music. The band has shownlittle interest in recording since their last album, 2000’s Freak Magnet , tanked both critically andcommercially, and their recent reunion has left a sour tas.. more
Jun 2, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE Debuts New Programs About Milwaukee History and Drummers
WMSE has announced two new programs this month, a history show called What Made Milwaukee Famous hosted by Shepherd Express contributor Matthew Prigge, who writes a column of the same name, and a weekly series about drummers called Trap Set With J.. more
May 20, 2015 2:50 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Red Skelton’s Early Years
Red Skelton emerged from behind the stagecurtain and burst into laughter at his own silliness. He couldn’t help himself,and neither could audiences. Skelton was a rubber-faced clown who sometimesplayed clowns on his long-running TV show. But h.. more
Oct 9, 2014 11:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Whiskeybelles Celebrate the Season with Covers and Liquor
Holiday music seems to get played earlier each year. These days, yuletide standards seem to hit department store speakers and regular terrestrial radio rotation the morning after Halloween. Christmas came extra early this year for The Whisk... more
Nov 27, 2013 12:30 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Christmas At The Brumder
It's November. Holiday decorations are all over the place already. They started going up just before Halloween. In a major chain department store earlier this week I saw a Christmas section had popped-up right next to the Haloween decor. Weird. .. more
Nov 2, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
R.I.P. Bill Faust, Founder of Bay View's Faust Music
William "Bill Faust" Regalado, founder of Bay View's Faust Music, passed away peacefully earlier this month, according to an obituary notice published today. Faust, who ran the South Side drum center for more than 50 years, was 83.Generations of M.. more
Oct 21, 2013 1:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Return of The Violent Femmes
No one was more surprised than Violent Femmes’ drummer Victor DeLorenzo when the play button was pressed and the band’s six-year pause ended. “Gordon [Gano] called me last October, on John Lennon’s birthday more
Jun 18, 2013 10:25 PM David Luhrssen Music Feature
Victor DeLorenzo, Lorenzo Menzerschmidt
Given Victor DeLorenzo's busy schedule, little wonder it took nine years to complete his latest solo album. According to him, his eponymous album was originally intended as a percussion extravaganza, and evidence of more
Apr 26, 2013 3:22 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Out of the Past
Reliving memories of punk rock in the days when it was new has been key in igniting such recent events as the Lest We Forget concert, headlined by Die Kreuzen, and The Prosecutors’ reunion show. Steve Nodine more
Nov 27, 2012 1:18 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Soul of Silence
Milwaukee’sMark G.E. has been a musician and a cable TV host, but with “Soul Chamber” heshines under his third hat, filmmaker. A short film in color-tinted black andwhite, “Soul Chamber” is an almost silent movie with intertitl.. more
Nov 3, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Hound Rises in Delafield
As the American Players Theatre closes out its season with the last of its openings in Spring Green, Wisconsin, The World's Stage Theatre Company also readies itself for the final productions of what has been a very productive summer for them. .. more
Aug 15, 2012 11:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Helping a Friend in Need
If Eileen Worman's medical problems are somewhat unusual, the financial problems that followed have become altogether too familiar. A Milwaukee musician who played keyboards in several local bands in the '80s, Worman has endured three years... more
Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Local Music