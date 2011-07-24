RSS

Video Art Productions

A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more

Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Unusual rises from a grassy green field alongside the highway between Sauk City and Baraboo, drawing visitors and random passersby to stop on the shoulder for a look. The 10-acre site, called Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park, is one of several extra.. more

Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Frank Lloyd Wright grew up at the end of the horse-drawn age in rural Wisconsin, an environment that stimulated rather than stunted his imagination. When comparing the houses he designed at the turn of the 20th century to their Late Victorian ne.. more

Aug 29, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7112.jpe

Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

blogimage4361.jpe

It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroppers are going to raid a Girl Talk Feed the Animals ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4222.jpe

,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES