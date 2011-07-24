Video Art Productions
Cheese in a Time Capsule
A time capsule in the form of a white frame building stands on the grounds of the National Historic Cheesemaking Center in Monroe, Wis. The structure once housed a cheese factory on an Illinois farm, a locally successful maker of Swiss and bric.. more
Jul 24, 2011 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Dr. Evermor’s Roadside Statues
Unusual rises from a grassy green field alongside the highway between Sauk City and Baraboo, drawing visitors and random passersby to stop on the shoulder for a look. The 10-acre site, called Dr. Evermor’s Sculpture Park, is one of several extra.. more
Sep 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Frank Lloyd Wright
Frank Lloyd Wright grew up at the end of the horse-drawn age in rural Wisconsin, an environment that stimulated rather than stunted his imagination. When comparing the houses he designed at the turn of the 20th century to their Late Victorian ne.. more
Aug 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Event of the Week:Peace Caravan to Cuba
Unlikeits predecessor, the Obama administration has at least demonstrated awillingness t Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Jul 1, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Girl Talk
It's becoming less and less likely that RIAA stormtroppers are going to raid a Girl Talk Feed the Animals ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
IHEARTCOMIX Tour
,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 23, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee