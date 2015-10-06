Videogames

RSS

If the internet is to be believed, Last Tuesday’s release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is the single worst event in human history. With an aggregate Metacritic score of 34, the Birdman’s latest outing sits as the second worst reviewed PlayStation 4.. more

Oct 6, 2015 1:28 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

In 1958, physicist William Higinbotham developed the very first video game to use a graphical display, Tennis For Two. 14 years later, Pong would take America by storm, devouring millions of quarters and flying off store shelves. Since then, sport.. more

Jul 21, 2015 2:06 PM Video Games are Dumb

Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more

Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Video Games are Dumb

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Video Games are Dumb

VGAD

Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more

Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Video Games are Dumb

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

 There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments

At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more

Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Twelve million people live along the shores of Lake Michigan, a body of water that plays a vital role for residents of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Michigan, the state with the farthest-reaching freshwater coastline, is likewi... more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Books

For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutions and "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film "Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminations about reality's authenticity—something profoundly relevant to more

Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen more

Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

