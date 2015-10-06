Videogames
Shut Up About Tony Hawk's Price
If the internet is to be believed, Last Tuesday’s release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5 is the single worst event in human history. With an aggregate Metacritic score of 34, the Birdman’s latest outing sits as the second worst reviewed PlayStation 4.. more
Oct 6, 2015 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
10 Best Arcade Sports Games!
In 1958, physicist William Higinbotham developed the very first video game to use a graphical display, Tennis For Two. 14 years later, Pong would take America by storm, devouring millions of quarters and flying off store shelves. Since then, sport.. more
Jul 21, 2015 2:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Hilarious Video Game Memes (4 $ale)
Is your refrigerator running? Better vote for it! Hello my laughing Larrys and snickering Sues! This is Derrick “Did You Laugh?” Babin! For over 25 years I had the privilege of running my very own prop shop, Derrick’s Gallery of Giggles. Sadly,.. more
Jul 7, 2015 5:21 AM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Pressurecast Eighty-Two: E3 2015 Pre-Show
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast by iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more
Jun 15, 2015 8:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
'Yorbie Episode 1: Payback's A Bolt' (PS4)
Yorbie-Episode 1: Payback’s a Bolt is a bad game. Furthermore, Yorbie is one of the worst games currently available on the PlayStation 4. The story is both paper thin and needlessly convoluted, the gameplay is dull and simplistic, and the presenta.. more
Mar 31, 2015 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
4 Reasons NOT to go Next Gen (yet)
It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One joined the Wii U in kicking off the latest in video game console hardware. Now with a combined sales of over 30 million units, the eighth generation is the fastest selling yet. Not bad con.. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Top 10 Wii Games We Want On The eShop!
There’s a pretty good chance that you or someone you know owned a Nintendo Wii. Released in late 2006, the Wii and it’s motion controller became a worldwide phenomenon, selling more than 100 million units and becoming the third best-selling video.. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb 2 Comments
Survival of the Dead
At the peak of last decade’s zombie revival, George Romero returned to his Night of the Living Dead franchise for 2005’s Land of the Dead , which he followed with two quick, lower-budget sequels: 2007’s Diary of the more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scarring Party w/ The Celebrated Workingman and The Trusty Knife
Milwaukee’s The Scarring Party play the old-timey, tuba- and accordion-driven jazz and folk of the 1920s and ’30s—classic American music as re-imagined through the lens of Tom Waits records and haunted carnival rides. Although they&rsquo more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Freshwater Boys’ Explores Life Along Lake Michigan
Twelve million people live along the shores of Lake Michigan, a body of water that plays a vital role for residents of Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin. Michigan, the state with the farthest-reaching freshwater coastline, is likewi... more
Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
The Deception of Real-World Inception
For all of its "Matrix"-like convolutions and "Alice in Wonderland" allusions, the new film "Inception" adds something significant to the ancient ruminations about reality's authenticity—something profoundly relevant to more
Jul 30, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features
Pabst Blue Ribbon Street Party
In a clever bit of marketing, Pabst Blue Ribbon has counter-programmed against Summerfest for the last three years, hosting its own free block party outside of the trendy Bay View corner tap Burnhearts. Last year a headlining set by Stephen more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
I’m Not A Pilot
Unlike most pop-rock quartets, Milwaukee’s I’m Not A Pilot eschews guitars entirely, instead filling the space with singer-songwriter Mark Glatzel’s piano, as well as cello, courtesy of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s Peter Thom more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee