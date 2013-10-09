RSS

Vigil

It was another violent summer in Milwaukee marked by gun violence. The organization Guns Down MKE will remember the victims of that violence later this month at a silent candlelight vigil. It takes place on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. at Cathe.. more

Oct 9, 2013 2:00 PM Around MKE

In Next Act Theatre's production of a Morris Panych's deeply human 1995 comedy <i>Vigil</i>, which runs through Feb. 26, Mark Ulrich stars as a bank clerk waiting for his elderly aunt to die. When he comes to her side, he announces t more

Feb 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Next Act Theatre's production of a Morris Panych's deeply human 1995 comedy <i>Vigil</i>, which runs through Feb. 26, Mark Ulrich stars as a bank clerk waiting for his elderly aunt to die. When he comes to her side, he announces t more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Next Act Theatre's production of a Morris Panych's deeply human 1995 comedy <i>Vigil</i>, which runs through Feb. 26, Mark Ulrich stars as a bank clerk waiting for his elderly aunt to die. When he comes to her side, he announces t more

Feb 12, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In Next Act Theatre's production of a Morris Panych's deeply human 1995 comedy <i>Vigil</i>, which runs through Feb. 26, Mark Ulrich stars as a bank clerk waiting for his elderly aunt to die. When he comes to her side, he announces t more

Feb 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Next Act Theatre's production of Morris Panych's Vigil is a work of art. The darkly comic story of a man waiting for his aunt to die requires a precise balance that director Mary MacDonald Kerr and company execute quite well... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Sisters Rosensweig, much like its titular siblings, holds varying traits and attitudes, at times at odds with one another. Off the Wall Theatre's current production of the Wendy Wasserstein Broadway hit tries its best, and at times succ... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

So there’s this guykind of a jerk. He quits his job as a bank clerk to care for his ailing aunt. He wants her to die so that he can collect his inheritance. She’s in no hurry to die. And it’s a comedy. And it’s being presented by Next Act, which.. more

Jan 23, 2012 2:51 AM Theater

Playwright Steven Dietz must have known that his 2007 comic drama about 9/11 conspiracies, Yankee Tavern, would stir controversy, but his main intention appears to have been to tell a good, solid thriller about real people caught up in an e... more

Jan 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

"All of the great orchestras of Europe took root in colder, less temperate countries," says de Waart, a Netherlands native who will raise his baton as MSO music director for the first time on Sept. 26. "The better the weather, the lower the... more

Sep 4, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

