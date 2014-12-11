The Vitrolum Republic
Wilson Center’s Book Launch Party
The first book published by the Sharon Lynne Wilson Centerfor the Arts is one created by Milwaukee-based artist Sue Lawton, whocompleted The Fire Keepers during hereight-month residency during the Wilson Center’s 2013-14 season.To celebrate, .. more
Dec 11, 2014 6:05 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more
Feb 5, 2013 11:31 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Honest Monday at the Jazz Estate Leads to an Album
For its intimate, low-pressure atmosphere, musicians Marc Ballini (keyboards), Craig Baumann (guitar) and Ryan Ogburn (mandolin) took to calling their weekly Monday night gig at the Jazz Estate “Honest Mondays,” eventually adopting a variation of .. more
Feb 3, 2011 5:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Moonalice
A six-piece group comprised of veteran session players inspired by the tour-heavy business model of younger jam bands, Moonalice plays swampy, bluesy roots rock that allows for ample improvisational tangents. When the group returns to more
May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robbie Fulks
Robbie Fulks, one of many singer-songwriters to emerge from Chicago’s fruitful ’90s alt-country scene, is nothing if not multifaceted. He loves stripped-down, sparse country, but he also likes hard-driving roots rock. He writes silly countr... more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee