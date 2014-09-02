Vivian Maier
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 3
In director Brian De Palma’s cinematically flashy 1974 satire of rock industry sleaze, a producer steals the music for a “rock cantata” based on Faust and stages it for the opening of is palatial concert hall. Inspired by Phantom of the ... more
Sep 2, 2014 3:59 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Three New Exhibitions: "Certificates of Presence," "A Culture of Evil," "Alter Egos"
When it comes to visual arts, Milwaukee’s cup runneth over. MKEartis here to wipe up the overflow. These recently opened shows are all well worth a visit.“Certificates of Presence: Vivian Maier, Livija Patikne, J.Lindemann” .. more
Jan 20, 2014 8:34 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Scams!
Scams have been around since snake oil was invented. But consumer advocates say that scams have taken a particularly nasty turn thanks to two recent trends: new technologies that allow anonymous scammers to create fake relationships with th... more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 6 Comments