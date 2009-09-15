Vmas
Time to Lay Off Kanye West
It's an indignity I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy: Sitting on prime time television, head hung, while Jay Leno, so drunk off his good fortune that he can barely contain his smirk, shames you by evoking your recently deceased mother and asking,.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Of Montreal @ The Pabst Theater
On their last tour through Milwaukee, Of Montreal forewent their usual gaudy stage show fo Skeletal Lamping ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Promise Rings and the MTV VMAs
Like most people of legal drinking age (or, for that matter, without cable), I didn't watch the MTV Video Music Awards last night. I have, however, been captivated by the post-morts on the show. By most accounts there were few showstopping moments.. more
Sep 8, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music