Vnuk'S Lounge
Phantogram and the New Shape of Trip-Hop
I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more
Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
May 28 - June 3
,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dec. 11 - Dec. 17
,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Nov. 20 - Nov. 26
Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Send In The Comedies
The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater