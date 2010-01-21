RSS

Vnuk'S Lounge

blogimage4803.jpe

I try to resist describing bands too much based on their influences, but for the rural New York duo Phantogram, it’s hard not to, since they draw from so many and find such striking ways to incorporate them all into something new. Their debut full.. more

Jan 21, 2010 5:46 PM On Music

12433894304a1c9df6eb1a1.jpg.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 27, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage4803.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 10, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

12270615954923795bbd537.jpg.jpe

Brother Ali @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 p.m. WhenBarack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was thefirst rapper out of the gate with a victory track, which was ironic,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The local theatre season concludes its journey to the holidays this weekend. For me, this is the last great stop before the deceptively easy challenge of covering all of the holiday showsquite a few of which are repeats of shows from previous year.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES