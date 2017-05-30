Vocalist
Jack Spann: Beautiful Man from Mars (Big Boo Music)
Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie's final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt...
May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia...
Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Edenbridge: The Great Momentum (Steamhammer/SPV)
Austria's Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu...
Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Breath: Carry Your Kin (Real World)
The pedigree of the talent lending a hand to The Breath on their debut is impressive enough to warrant notice. Carry Your Kin was mixed by Tchad Blake, the innovative engineer-producer for Los Lobos and The Latin Playboys, and the studio-la...
Jul 5, 2016 2:18 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Outlawing Voting
When a report by the Special InvestigationsUnit of the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD)
Mar 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
White Christmas
The Sklight Opera Theatre continues its production of WhiteChristmas, the musical
Nov 28, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments