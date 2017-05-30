RSS

Spann built his reputation on keyboards and recorded demos for David Bowie’s final record, Blackstar. But on his own second solo album, Beautiful Man from Mars—co-produced by Milwaukee music stalwart Gary Tanin—Spann plays just about everyt... more

May 30, 2017 2:03 PM Album Reviews

The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Album Reviews

Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Album Reviews

The pedigree of the talent lending a hand to The Breath on their debut is impressive enough to warrant notice. Carry Your Kin was mixed by Tchad Blake, the innovative engineer-producer for Los Lobos and The Latin Playboys, and the studio-la... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:18 PM Album Reviews

