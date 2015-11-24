RSS

Volunteering

issue_thanksgiving.jpg.jpe

Although we’re facing so many challenges these days that can make us despair about the state of the world, we are grateful for all of the many wonderful aspects of our lives that we often overlook. more

Nov 24, 2015 8:00 PM Expresso

capture.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2002, 29th Street Inc. (previously known at 29th Street Alumni Association) is a volunteer-run nonprofit that offers free central city basketball camps to boys and girls ages 9-12 and also raises scholarship funds to help aid stu... more

Jul 21, 2015 10:12 PM Expresso

heroes_milwaukeebicyclecollective.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Bicycle Collective / Facebook

Nonprofit Milwaukee Bicycle Collective (MBC) is an entirely volunteer-run, publicly accessible bicycle resource center that assists with bike repairs, offers basic mechanic instruction and provides inner city youth programming to help them ... more

Apr 15, 2015 12:08 AM Expresso 1 Comments

heroes_animalrescue.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Founded in December by Ryan Olson and Tia Bransted, the nonprofit Rescue Gang is an animal-rescue organization focused on rehabilitating, providing medical care to and finding forever homes for homeless, abandoned and neglected animals in t... more

Feb 17, 2015 10:02 PM Expresso 1 Comments

heroesoftheweek_preventblindness_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Shepherd Express honors as its Heroes of the Week the volunteers of the nonprofit Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, which offers free, certified vision screenings to identify children and adults who need full eye exams. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:32 PM Expresso

heroesoftheweek_jewishcommunitycentervolunteers_canstuction_jccmilwaukee_org.jpg.jpe

jccmilwaukee.org

The Shepherd Express’ Heroes of the Week applauds Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), which offers an array of no-cost, paid and membership health, fitness, wellness, social, art and education programs for everyone, no... more

Dec 23, 2014 11:52 PM Expresso

MakeA Difference Day, founded by USA WEEKEND Magazine with Points of Light, is the nation’s largest day of community servicewhere millions of volunteers from across the nation unite in a common missionto improve the lives of others.Thisyear.. more

Oct 31, 2014 6:17 PM Around MKE

22258952_bg1.jpg.jpe

This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more

May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Expresso

expresso.jpg.jpe

Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more

May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Expresso

In March, leaders of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis., voted to fire the principal of the church’s elementary and middle school because he had questioned the church's teachings—though church leaders would not specify what it ... more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES