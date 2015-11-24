Volunteering
Serve a Helping of Compassion This Thanksgiving
Although we’re facing so many challenges these days that can make us despair about the state of the world, we are grateful for all of the many wonderful aspects of our lives that we often overlook. more
Nov 24, 2015 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
29th Street Inc. Volunteers
Founded in 2002, 29th Street Inc. (previously known at 29th Street Alumni Association) is a volunteer-run nonprofit that offers free central city basketball camps to boys and girls ages 9-12 and also raises scholarship funds to help aid stu... more
Jul 21, 2015 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Bicycle Collective Volunteers
Nonprofit Milwaukee Bicycle Collective (MBC) is an entirely volunteer-run, publicly accessible bicycle resource center that assists with bike repairs, offers basic mechanic instruction and provides inner city youth programming to help them ... more
Apr 15, 2015 12:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Rescue Gang Volunteers
Founded in December by Ryan Olson and Tia Bransted, the nonprofit Rescue Gang is an animal-rescue organization focused on rehabilitating, providing medical care to and finding forever homes for homeless, abandoned and neglected animals in t... more
Feb 17, 2015 10:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Prevent Blindness Wisconsin Volunteers
The Shepherd Express honors as its Heroes of the Week the volunteers of the nonprofit Prevent Blindness Wisconsin, which offers free, certified vision screenings to identify children and adults who need full eye exams. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Volunteers
The Shepherd Express’ Heroes of the Week applauds Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), which offers an array of no-cost, paid and membership health, fitness, wellness, social, art and education programs for everyone, no... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Sock Drive for Seniors
MakeA Difference Day, founded by USA WEEKEND Magazine with Points of Light, is the nation’s largest day of community servicewhere millions of volunteers from across the nation unite in a common missionto improve the lives of others.Thisyear.. more
Oct 31, 2014 6:17 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Republican Senators Grothman and Ellis Fight Hard to do the Right Thing
This hasn't been an easy budget season for progressive Wisconsinites who care about protecting the state's safety net, improving public education and ensuring that more
May 30, 2013 1:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Hope Tutoring Services Volunteers
Hope Tutoring Services (7607 W. Townsend #103) held its first after-school and summer program sessions during the 2009-2010 school year and has been expanding more
May 30, 2013 1:01 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
News of the Weird
In March, leaders of the St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo, Wis., voted to fire the principal of the church’s elementary and middle school because he had questioned the church's teachings—though church leaders would not specify what it ... more
May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE