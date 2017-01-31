Vonny Del Fresco
Von Alexander Looks Inward on 'MAYHEM1993'
By the summer of 2015, things were going well for Vonny Del Fresco. His singles were drawing more ears than ever, he was attracting strong press from both inside and outside of the city and he’d jus, more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: K. Diver, Rah, Emmitt James, Sean Smart, Vonny Del Fresco
The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more
Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Renz Young Gives it His All
Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more
Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Stream Mike Regal's Mischievous Vonny Del Fresco Collab, "Gold"
So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more
Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Vonny Del Fresco's Exquisitely Produced New Album, 'Memoirs'
Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco does not make a huge first impression. That’s not an insult. Del Fresco’s unassuming presence—low-key but alert, relaxed but never passive—is precisely what makes him such a welcome presence in the city’s rap scen.. more
May 26, 2015 5:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Vonny Del Fresco Mellows Out on 'Daylight'
Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opti.. more
Mar 12, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"
Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more
Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
Unlooped
Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more
Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boswell Hosts Du Vernay, ‘The Simpsons in the Classroom’
When “The Simpsons” hit the TV scene 20-plus years ago—with Homer’s satirical ignorance years away from international renown—who would have conceived that today’s professors would be designing lectures built around this more
Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Built to Spill w/ Fauxbois
Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s, laying the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. The last more
Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Cage the Elephant
Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this more
Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee