Vonny Del Fresco

By the summer of 2015, things were going well for Vonny Del Fresco. His singles were drawing more ears than ever, he was attracting strong press from both inside and outside of the city and he’d jus, more

Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Music Feature

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

The Seattle-born, Milwaukee-raised rapper K. Diver (short for Knowledge Diver) raps unmistakably like one of my favorite rappers of the moment, Pee-Wee Longway, with the same fast, fired-up flow and wise-ass sense of humor. The music he raps over,.. more

Sep 1, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Renz Young has teamed up with some of Milwaukee’s sharpest rappers in the new collective Cultured SECT. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:44 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Photo courtesy Uni.Fi Records

So far most of Mike Regal's notoriety has come from behind the boards. The 25-year-old producer won last year's Miltown Beat Down battle and provided the beat for last year's great Reggie Bonds single with Mick Jenkins "Ol' Dirty Bastard," but he'.. more

Jul 29, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco does not make a huge first impression. That’s not an insult. Del Fresco’s unassuming presence—low-key but alert, relaxed but never passive—is precisely what makes him such a welcome presence in the city’s rap scen.. more

May 26, 2015 5:20 PM On Music

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

Photo courtesy of the artist

Up-and-coming Milwaukee rapper Vonny Del Fresco is putting the final touches on his debut album Memoirs , which should be out this spring. With so many young rappers in the city announcing themselves loudly right now, Del Fresco stands out by opti.. more

Mar 12, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more

Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more

Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WMSE and Signaldrift’s John Goelzer conceived the new monthly event Unlooped as a way to promote collaboration in Milwaukee’s sometimes isolated electronic music scene. This month’s featured collab more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When “The Simpsons” hit the TV scene 20-plus years ago—with Homer’s satirical ignorance years away from international renown—who would have conceived that today’s professors would be designing lectures built around this more

Aug 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Along with Pavement, Built to Spill was one of the most important indie-rock bands of the ’90s, laying the groundwork for bands like Death Cab for Cutie, The Shins and Modest Mouse with a string of masterful guitar-pop albums. The last more

Jul 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Cage the Elephant took its name from the Hindu religion’s symbol of the elephant as goodness and positive energy. They liked the idea of being able to channel or “cage” that energy. It’s a mantra that has proven successful for this more

Jun 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

