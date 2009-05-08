RSS

Wait Until Dark

I find myself just a couple of hours from seeing Soulstice Theatre’s production of Children of a Lesser God. It’s been decades since the William Hurt/Marlee Matlin film adaptation came out and I don’t recall ever seeing it all the way through, but.. more

May 8, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Recently the New York Times cautiously advanced the word “depression” into articles on the current downturn. It’s a scary term, but maybe staring it down might not be a bad idea. Examining the last depression could be helpful if the correct concl.. more

Mar 5, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3601.jpe

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s latest production, I Am My Own Wife, features more I Am My Own Wife ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

   InMarch, the fledgling Spiral Theatrehosted one of the theater season&rsquo ButterfliesAre Free. ,Theater more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES