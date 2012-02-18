RSS

Waiting For

blogimage17749.jpe

The local theater company Fools For Tragedy returns to the Alchemist Theatre to presents Jordan Gwiazdowski's deconstruction of Samuel Beckett in <i>Waiting</i> more

Feb 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17740.jpe

The local theater company Fools For Tragedy returns to the Alchemist Theatre to presents Jordan Gwiazdowski's deconstruction of Samuel Beckett in <i>Waiting</i>... more

Feb 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17729.jpe

The local theater company Fools For Tragedy returns to the Alchemist Theatre to presents Jordan Gwiazdowski's deconstruction of Samuel Beckett in <i>Waiting</i>... more

Feb 16, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage17720.jpe

Fools for Tragedy's current staging of Jordan Gwiazdowski's Waiting, a deconstruction of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, plays like an existential funhouse, with metaphorical mirrors strewn everywhere in a story that is both emotionally more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

99% of life is the fine printall those little details. (This past evening, I was waiting fro my wife to get back from acupuncture and my baby daughter had scraped her chin--she caused herself real pain for one of the first times ever. She cried .. more

Feb 11, 2012 4:21 AM Theater

  Fools For Tragedy recently released details on its upcoming February showJordan Gwiazdowski’s Waiting . . . which also bears the name The Intrepid Two in a promo pic on the company’s website.Staged at the Alchemist Theatre, the show is set i.. more

Sep 23, 2011 1:29 PM Theater

Once the envy of the world and the workshop of democracy, primary and secondary education in the U.S. fell in steep decline as other developed nations overtook our students in math, science and other fields. As Davis Guggenheim reminds us in Wa.. more

Oct 13, 2010 3:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

You will need: Whatever quantity of fresh Idaho russets you feel likeconsuming Enough olive oil to coat the potatoes Salt Boiling Water A nice, hot grill Boil your potatoes in salted water until th,Just Cook It more

Aug 27, 2009 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage7347.jpe

Pitchfork Music Festival @ Union Park, Chicago July 17-19, 2009 By Evan Rytlewski For those at the Pitchfork Music Festival tired of being blindsided by logo-splattered beach balls, Fucked Up’s Saturday afternoon per,None more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage5939.jpe

The Times Cinema’s latest program gives the feature treatment to the slapstick shorts that used to precede feature films. The program includes six Three Stooges shorts (four with Curley; two with Shemp, for those who keep track of such thin... more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES