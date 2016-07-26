Wall Street Journal
‘Life’ Like a Disney Cartoon
The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Right-Wing Tiger Eats Scott Walker
President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more
Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Bradley Foundation Bankrolled Groups Pushing Back on Scott Walker’s John Doe Criminal Probe
The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more
Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM Brendan Fischer News Features 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker Finds Himself at Odds with the ‘Wall Street Journal’
Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more
Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Is Scott Walker Cutting a Deal?
The Journal Sentinel has picked up on yet anotherunsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the newest John Doeinvestigation into Gov. Scott Walker and various conservative special interestgroups that may have illegally coordinated with hi.. more
May 28, 2014 6:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Club for Growth Heads to Federal Court to Stop John Doe 2
Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more
Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Is John Doe 2 Dead or Alive?
Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more
Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Interview: Carol Menninga Dabbles in Paper and Wool
On the grounds of Lakefront Festival of Arts last weekend, Carol Menninga from Roscoe, Illinois, exhibits the age-old art of paper cutting. A former engineering graduate from the University of Michigan, this medical school dropout always rememb.. more
Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dinosaur Jr. Kick Flip, Fall, Get "Over It"
My favorite music videos traffic in fantastical depictions of youth, with teenagers rocking their high schools, taking over malls and throwing wild pool parties. Another enduring meme is skateboarding—because, really, what's more youthful than sk.. more
Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Waiting for an Ordinary Day: The Unraveling of Life in Iraq
In 2004 The Wall Street Journal's Farnaz Fassihi sent an e-mail to friends an The Wall Street Journal's ,Books more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The “Reform” McCain Wants to Forget
Thispopulist rhetoric sounds strange, especially when emitted by apolitician whose circl The Wall Street Journal ,News Features more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features