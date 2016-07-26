RSS

The documentary Life, Animated recounts the remarkable story of 3-year-old Owen Suskind diagnosed as severely autistic, whose loving family discovered that Disney animated films were the key to releasing Owen from the prison of his disabili... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:43 PM Film Reviews

President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more

Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

The campaign against Wisconsin’s John Doe criminal probe is being led by groups bankrolled in part by the Milwaukee-based Bradley Foundation, which has $600 more

Jun 25, 2014 1:20 AM News Features 3 Comments

Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more

Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

The Journal Sentinel has picked up on yet anotherunsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal about the newest John Doeinvestigation into Gov. Scott Walker and various conservative special interestgroups that may have illegally coordinated with hi.. more

May 28, 2014 6:03 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Less than two weeks after losing before a panel of state appellate court judges, the Wisconsin Club for Growth filed suit in federal court to stop the John Doe 2 investigation into possible more

Feb 12, 2014 2:07 AM News Features

Although three appeals court judges breathed new life into the John Doe 2 investigation into potential crimes committed by Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and more

Feb 5, 2014 2:41 AM News Features

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

On the grounds of Lakefront Festival of Arts last weekend, Carol Menninga from Roscoe, Illinois, exhibits the age-old art of paper cutting. A former engineering graduate from the University of Michigan, this medical school dropout always rememb.. more

Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Visual Arts

­My favorite music videos traffic in fantastical depictions of youth, with teenagers rocking their high schools, taking over malls and throwing wild pool parties. Another enduring meme is skateboarding—because, really, what's more youthful than sk.. more

Jun 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Books

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

