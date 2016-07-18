RSS
Walter Becker
Steely Dan w/ Steve Winwood @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Steely Dan filled the stage with virtuoso players Saturday night, presenting themselves as a mutant jazz-rock fusion big band. more
Jul 18, 2016 9:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Walter Becker Assesses Grizzly Bear, Talks like a Beastie Boy
One particularly interesting snippet from my phone conversation with Walter Becker that I wasn't able to get into this week's Steely Dan write-up: When I asked if he heard his influence on contemporary bands, Becker, who's incredibly self-honest a.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
