All I Want Is You
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 9
What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Pacino Teams with Ray Nitti on "Want It All"
A number of sharp observers have commented on the growing disparity between producers and rappers in the local hip-hop scene: Milwaukee producers keep improving, creating better, more professional and more original beats, while the Milwaukee rapp.. more
Apr 25, 2011 8:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Resurgence of Salaam Remi
There’s a deep divide, if not an outright schism, in R&Bright now. After years of easy overlap with the pop charts, the genre is rapidlyfalling out of favor with Top 40 radio. To adapt the most commerciallysavvy R&B artists are purging more tra.. more
Jan 19, 2011 5:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Chrisette Michele, Jazmine Sullivan, Miguel
Chrisette Michele has come a long way since she emerged as contemporary R&B's answer to the jazz throwback singers in vogue at the middle of the decade, piping twee, Billie Holiday-esque verses into songs for Jay-Z, Nas and The Roots. On last year.. more
Nov 30, 2010 6:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Counting Crows
The same magic that allowed Counting Crows' unkempt, dreadlocked singer Adam Duritz to date two of the three female leads from "Friends" must have carried over to Duritz's music career, because 17 years after the band's blockbuster more
Jul 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
St. Vincent @ The Pabst Theater
With her soothing, almost whispered vocals and quirky demeanor, St. Vincent’s frizzy-haired singer Annie Clark comes across as a calm, collected and cheerful performer, but don’t let her outer shell fool you. Listen closely to her lyrics an... more
Jun 8, 2009 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Wrekmeister Harmonies w/ Azita
Chicago soundsmith J.R. Robinson must have a sense of humor, since he named his latest project Wrekmeister Harmonies even though there’s barely a harmony to be found in the dense, experimental web he weaves. Robinson will play here tonight ... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
MPS Board Could Shift —Or Maybe Not
Who knew that a school board electioncould be so full of drama? Voters are still cas Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features