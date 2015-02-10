Warmline
Warmline Inc. Volunteers
Founded in 2000, the nonprofit Warmline Inc. Milwaukee (9455 Watertown Plank Road) is a free, non-crisis hotline that offers supportive listening for those with mental health issues. What makes the phone line unique is that all of the staff... more
Feb 10, 2015 10:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
MPS Takeover Lobbyist Katy Venskus Charged with Felony Theft and Identity Theft
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and.. more
Feb 9, 2010 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Everyday Heroes
“Everydayheroes” surround us, individuals who donate their time, talent,experience and hard work to benefit those who aren’t so fortunate. Onething they all have in common is the a,Cover Story more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments