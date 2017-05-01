Washington
The 2017 Packer Draft Breakdown
Ted Thompson takes far too much criticism for being one of the better draft runners in modern NFL history. The Packers have a process that is second to none, and when they do make a mistake it is almo,Green Bay Packers more
May 1, 2017 11:45 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene (Akashic Books), by Scott Crawford
When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Books
Democracy in Crisis: The Darkness of Noon
The guerilla chaos that filled the air like the pepper spray on Friday is washed away the next day as half a million people pour into the city for the Women’s March on Washington, filled with righteous anger, solidarity and community. more
Jan 24, 2017 4:47 PM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments
The Packers Advance in Impressive Fashion
Washington’s lackluster defense allowed the offense to get going, and the Packer defense continued to dominate especially considering that offense and special teams put them in several bad situations early on. more
Jan 11, 2016 1:46 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman Speaks Out on the City’s Future
One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more
Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM Louis Fortis News Features 3 Comments
Rodgers, Jones Set Records as Packers Best Washington 38-20 in Home Opener
Even considering quarterback Robert Griffin III was playing only his second game (preseason or otherwise) following offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL incurred in the playoffs January; even wit,Sports more
Sep 16, 2013 9:41 AM Tyler Maas More Sports
The UN Needs to Sober Up
The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more
Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM David Sirota News Features
Elikeh
Washington, D.C., has long had a funky live music scene, and Afropop has its place in the mix. Togolese expatriate Massama Dogo leads D.C.'s Elikeh with help from Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kad... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Buying a Pig in a Poke
It may seem hypocritical to worry about a millionaire buying an election in Wisconsin when we're talking... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
Flying Saucers Over Milwaukee!
Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Matthew J. Prigge A&E Feature 3 Comments
Conflict in the Capitol
The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Roger K. Miller Books
The Bizarro FDR
Barack Obama is a lot of things—eloquent, dissembling, conniving, intelligent and above all, calm. But one thing he is not is weak... more
Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 3 Comments