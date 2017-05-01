RSS

Washington

Ted Thompson takes far too much criticism for being one of the better draft runners in modern NFL history. The Packers have a process that is second to none, and when they do make a mistake it is almo,Green Bay Packers more

May 1, 2017 11:45 AM Green Bay Packers

When it comes to the history of punk rock in the United States there are few cities as significant as Washington, D.C. Scott Crawford’s Spoke: Images and Stories from the 1980s Washington, DC Punk Scene adroitly uses both photographs and or... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:42 PM Books

The guerilla chaos that filled the air like the pepper spray on Friday is washed away the next day as half a million people pour into the city for the Women’s March on Washington, filled with righteous anger, solidarity and community. more

Jan 24, 2017 4:47 PM Democracy in Crisis 3 Comments

Jim Bievers/ Packers.com

Washington’s lackluster defense allowed the offense to get going, and the Packer defense continued to dominate especially considering that offense and special teams put them in several bad situations early on. more

Jan 11, 2016 1:46 PM Green Bay Packers

One of the most outspoken and effective members of the Milwaukee Common Council, Robert Bauman, has also emerged as one of the city’s most forward thinking more

Jul 30, 2014 2:16 AM News Features 3 Comments

Jim Biever / Packers.com

Even considering quarterback Robert Griffin III was playing only his second game (preseason or otherwise) following offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL incurred in the playoffs January; even wit,Sports more

Sep 16, 2013 9:41 AM More Sports

The notion of alcohol consumers piously demanding that others stop using pot probably makes you think of the beer-swilling World War II generation berating weed-smoking hippies during the 1960s. Now, thanks to the United more

Mar 14, 2013 4:51 PM News Features

Washington, D.C., has long had a funky live music scene, and Afropop has its place in the mix. Togolese expatriate Massama Dogo leads D.C.'s Elikeh with help from Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kad... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

It may seem hypocritical to worry about a millionaire buying an election in Wisconsin when we're talking... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Sixty-five years ago this summer, Americans looking to the night skies began to see fantastic things... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature 3 Comments

The bitter irony running through Guy Gugliotta's Freedom's Cap: The United States Capitol and the Coming of the Civil War (Hill & Wang) is that the politician most responsible for constructing the country's physical seat of government i more

Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Barack Obama is a lot of things—eloquent, dissembling, conniving, intelligent and above all, calm. But one thing he is not is weak... more

Aug 5, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

