Waukesha Art Crawl
Make Some Noise This Mother’s Day
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose upstairs neightbor is making too much noise in the bedroom directly overhead. Upcoming events include: the Waukesha Art Crawl, May 7; the premiere of Slay Belles at Club Anything, May 7; and a M... more
May 3, 2016 3:12 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Peninsula School Turns Up the Heat for 'Iron Pour'
For those city dwellers heading north to enjoy Wisconsin's autumn colors, be sure to stop in Door County. In addition to the outdoor beauty, Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art will... more
Sep 27, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Interview: Walking for Art Along Waukesha's Main Street-Art Fest 2009
Lynn Gaffey, owner of Waukesha's Historic Downtown Almont Gallery, first began her artistic career in the 1970's selling wired bead jewelry. Now proficient with fused glass, the self-taught artist originally began showing her creative p.. more
Sep 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
State Assembly Endorsements
Assembly Republicans proved last year that they are not putting the best interests of ,Elections more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections