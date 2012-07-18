RSS

Waukesha County Fair

The oldest county fair in Wisconsin, the Waukesha County Fair keeps its events fresh and its entertainment big. This year's fair will feature the Second Annual... more

Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White.. more

Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM On Music

This one hit me with no press releaseI was just casually looking about doing research on something or other when I ran across a reading that will be held at the Boulevard Theatre at months end.It’s a reading of Pants On Firea new play by actres.. more

Sep 19, 2011 4:40 PM Theater

The annual Bay View Bash usually marks one of the neighborhood's busiest days for live music, and this year is no exception. As usual, this Saturday's festival on Kinnickinnic Avenue will host three stages of live music, and once again the festiva.. more

Sep 14, 2011 6:00 PM On Music

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. The fair closes today with attractions including a tr... more

Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a cream-puff eating contest... more

Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM On Music 6 Comments

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a knitting and crocheting d... more

Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 7 p.m. demolition d... more

Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which opens today and runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 6 p... more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more

Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 5 Comments

Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

