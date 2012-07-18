Waukesha County Fair
The oldest county fair in Wisconsin, the Waukesha County Fair keeps its events fresh and its entertainment big. This year's fair will feature the Second Annual... more
Jul 18, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Rainy Rock The Green
Despite overcast skies and periods of rain that cut into attendance, organizers are calling Sunday's inaugural Rock the Green concert at Veterans Park a success and say they are planning a repeat festival next year. Event spokesperson Megan White.. more
Sep 22, 2011 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pants On Fire: A Reading
This one hit me with no press releaseI was just casually looking about doing research on something or other when I ran across a reading that will be held at the Boulevard Theatre at months end.It’s a reading of Pants On Firea new play by actres.. more
Sep 19, 2011 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Busy Saturday For Music in Bay View
The annual Bay View Bash usually marks one of the neighborhood's busiest days for live music, and this year is no exception. As usual, this Saturday's festival on Kinnickinnic Avenue will host three stages of live music, and once again the festiva.. more
Sep 14, 2011 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. The fair closes today with attractions including a tr... more
Jul 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a cream-puff eating contest... more
Jul 18, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Tragedy of the Gin Blossoms
Jul 17, 2009 10:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music 6 Comments
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Attractions today include a knitting and crocheting d... more
Jul 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 7 p.m. demolition d... more
Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Wisconsin State Fair doesn’t begin until August 6, but for those jonesing for livestock and fried food, the neighboring Waukesha County Fair, which opens today and runs through Sunday, has your fix. Among the attractions today are a 6 p... more
Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Bette Davis/Barbara Stanwyck and Agamemnon: A Talk with Mark Hooker
After a number of years in Milwaukee, most recently as Artistic Director of Spiral Theatre Company, Mark Hooker is leaving for the twin cities. Before he does so, he will be starring in his final production in MilwaukeeCharles Busch’s Die Mommie D.. more
Mar 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Fine Fusion
MichaelPolaski’s Umami Moto is already a familiar dining spot in Brookfield,where,Dining Out more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 5 Comments
Soul Asylum
Minneapolis rock heroes Soul Asylum helped find several runaway children with the video f The Silver Lining ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments