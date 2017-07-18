Wauwatosa Public Library
Saving Our Democracy: July 20-26, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminato,Saving Our Democracy more
Jul 18, 2017 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Saving Our Democracy
Job Man: My 25 Years in Professional Wrestling (Alamo Press), by Chris Multerer with Larry Widen
Chris Multerer, aka Chris Curtis, dislocated his knees more than once during a decades-long career in professional wrestling. And those were only a few of the injuries he sustained in bouts with Hulk Hogan, Andre the Giant and the future go... more
Mar 20, 2014 6:04 PM David Luhrssen Books
Tarlach Debuts With Dark Age ‘Plaguewalker’
Years ago, when my then-girlfriend saw me reading yet another Joyce Carol Oates book, she fretted, “But she's so dark!”“Hardly,” I countered... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:53 PM Paul Mccomas Books
Murder in Wauwatosa: The Mysterious Death of Buddy Schumacher (History Press), by Paul Hoffman
A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:26 PM David Luhrssen Books