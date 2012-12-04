RSS

Wayne T. Carr

Jennifer Rupp and Suzan Fete are two of the five founding members of Renaissance Theaterworks (158 N. Broadway). This year, RTW celebrates 20 years of great drama... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Off the Cuff

A strange and imperfect fusion of Shakespeare and hip-hop, The Bomb-itty of Errors is a satisfactorily bizarre evening at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havign debuted elsewhere a little while back, the retro hip-hop re-telling of Shakespeare’s A C.. more

Mar 24, 2011 4:26 PM Theater

blogimage6663.jpe

In a sign that phony Gokey-mania may be biting the dust, tonight’s free Danny Gokey concert at the Riverside Theater, an appearance in support of his Sophia’s Heart Foundation charity, hasn’t attracted the screaming headlines that his fr more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

A free reading of Shakespeare by professional actors (a few of them union professionals) is going to attract a large audience. When my wife and I arrived at the Live Artists Have To Eat Studio, we weren’t surprised. It was packed. Lying somewhere .. more

May 3, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage3522.jpe

Thegrowing acceptance of the lifestyles depicted in the LGBT Film/VideoFestival has led The Advocate ,Cover Story more

Sep 3, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES