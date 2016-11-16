RSS

Werner Herzog

Perhapsit’s telling that Elon Musk confides this to Werner Herzog: he can neverremember his dreams, only nightmares stay with him. The SpaceX-Tesla visionaryis the most famous of the dozens of theorists and scientists Herzog.. more

Nov 16, 2016 2:25 PM I Hate Hollywood

Out now on Blu-ray, the 1972 art-house classic 'Aguirre, The Wrath of God' depicts a gradual descent from bad intentions through madness and deepening hallucination. Klaus Kinski stars as a conquistador. more

Apr 24, 2015 10:40 AM Home Movies

In Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo Klaus Kinski plays a circa-1900 adventurer in Peru hauling a steamboat over a mountain. Quixotic is the word, but haunting are the images. more

Jan 16, 2015 1:40 PM Home Movies

May 26, 2014 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

 A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more

Apr 20, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Manyfilm buffs consider Werner Herzog as a ‘70s art house director who moved intodocumentaries during the past 15 years, but as Eric Ames reminds us, Herzogmade documentaries from the start. Ames’ book, Ferocious Reality: Docum.. more

Nov 13, 2012 4:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Werner Herzog earned his reputation in '70s art house, but lately the German director has focused most of his attention on documenting strange aspects of the real world. <em>Into the Abyss</em> (out on DVD) investigates the senseless triple .. more

Apr 7, 2012 12:12 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> In 1994 a team of French explorers, searching for unknown caves in the south of their country, came upon the Cave of Chauvet-Pont-d'Arc, sealed from the upper world by a landslide some 25,000 years ago. Inside this time capsule from the Pal.. more

Feb 15, 2012 4:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

For Off The Wall Theatre’s production of the popular musical Guys and Dolls , director Dale Gutzman and set designer David Roper take on the challenge of turning the cozy, 60-seat theater into Times Square, populating the more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Madness has always fascinated Werner Herzog, but the insanity of the German director’s newest film almost resembles the work of its producer, David Lynch. The elliptical My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done (out now on DVD) even features a dwarf in a .. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:36 PM I Hate Hollywood

This weekend’s Milwaukee Symphony concert gives us a chance to hear the magnificent Symphony No. 1 by Edward Elgar (1857-1934), last played here in 1994. The self-taught son of a music shop owner, Elgar rose from poverty in the early 1880s ... more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Runners-up:Rep. Bill Kramer and Sen. Jeff Plale (tied),Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Teenage angst sure was a lot more adorable in the 1980s than it would become in the 1990s, and perhaps nobody captured it better than director John Hughes, who passed away this summer. Arguably his signature film, the 1985 melodrama The Bre... more

Sep 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In the late 1960s, Chicago-born actor/playwright George Furth wrote a series of one-acts about modern relationships in which he wanted a single actress to play all of the female leads. Furth showed the scripts to Stephen Sondheim, who confe... more

Sep 13, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s New Loud taps the same period of late-’70s/early-’80s British pop and New Wave as The Killers, Franz Ferdinand and countless other NME-approved, assembly line bands. Unlike those groups, though, The New Loud never feels the n more

Mar 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

