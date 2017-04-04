West Africa
Les Amazones d’Afrique: République Amazone (Real World)
République Amazone by the all-female Les Amazones d’Afrique features razor sharp production that honors African choral traditions while plugging the rousing harmonies into snappy beats, funky guitar licks and, at times, even an echo of the ... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:18 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Elikeh
Washington, D.C., has long had a funky live music scene, and Afropop has its place in the mix. Togolese expatriate Massama Dogo leads D.C.'s Elikeh with help from Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Toure and Dark Star Orchestra guitarist John Kad... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Andra Kouyate & Seke Chi
The bluesy syncopations of West Africa meet the Arabesque melodic twists of North Africa on Saro, an album by Mali's Andra Kouyate and friends. Aside from the traditions of their crossroads land, one hears a hint of rock chord changes and m... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Nickodemus
Dance music, especially in places like New York City, draws from a global ocean of influences to keep the dance floor full. On Moon People, Brooklyn DJ-producer Nickodemus displays his range on tracks that filter echoes of reggae into dream... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews