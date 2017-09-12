Whatever Happened To Baby Jane
Coming to a (Live) Theater Near You
A look ahead at a plentiful season of LGBTQ-themed plays in Milwaukee theaters. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:23 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Campy Cruelty with Off the Wall's 'Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?'
Off the Wall Theatre turns its tiny stage over to Blanche and Jane Hudson as it remounts Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? Once again, Dale Gutzman’s campy adaptation of the 1962 movie features loca, more
Aug 22, 2017 2:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
If You Got It, Flirt It
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 17-23, 2017
The Southwestern Suburban Symphony honors Leonard Bernstein, Off the Wall sends up Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, and Danceworks’ DanceLAB Teen presents a youthful terpsichorean performance. more
Aug 15, 2017 1:21 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
From Brad and Janet to Blanche and Jane
Off The Wall Theatre recently announced a change in its October show. They had originally scheduled to do The Rocky Horror Show in October. Plans have changed. Off The Wall switches from the tale of Brad and Janet to the tale of Blanche and Jane.. more
Aug 8, 2011 2:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
