A Letter from Ruthie
Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more
Aug 8, 2017 2:51 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Swim, Pisces, Swim!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wonders if her new girlfriend is too interested in astrology. Exciting upcoming events include Pose ’n Play Figure Drawing and Burlesque at Art*Bar, March 17; One Heartland Fundraiser at The Where... more
Mar 14, 2017 3:14 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Ruhl’s EURYDICE in West Allis
Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more
Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Atticus in Waukesha
Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more
Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Summer’s Last Stand
Ruthie sings the praises of end-of-summer activities, including The Zoo A la Carte event, Aug. 18-21; Rainbow Community Potluck Committee Summer Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Aug. 20; and the Meltdown Black Pride Weekend’s Lip ... more
Aug 16, 2016 3:34 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
Second Annual LGBT Progress Awards Ceremony at The Wherehouse
The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse. more
Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Gone Stag: Milwaukee's Last Men's-Only Tavern
Photo Credit: Getty Images“A man may bewilling to share his vote, his Prohibition, and his troubles with the femininesex, but he will not share his bar,” wrote a woman using the byline of “theGirl Reporter” for the Milwaukee Sentinel in J.. more
Mar 28, 2016 2:48 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Dance Happening: ‘Form[less]’ and 'Real Time’
Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Schneider Dance
Gangsters, Raisin Wine and the Rise of the Third Ward
Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more
Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Prison for Life?
Should teenagersconvicted of murder be handed mandatory life sentences without parole? Thirty-eight states said yes, until the U.S.Supreme Court ruled (5-4) against the constitutionality of the mandatory end of such sentenc.. more
Aug 11, 2014 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee's First Carnival Celebration Kicks Off with a Week of Activities
Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more
Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
NYE-MKE 2011 Double Ball Drop
From the group that continues to re-invent New Years In Milwaukee, Newaukee presents MKE-NYE 2011 where they will celebrate midnight twice! There will be performances by: DJ Ma,Holiday Guide 2010 more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Naughty & Nice Christmas Party
This Christmas starting at 8pm, the Wherehouse and Hot Water (818 S. Water St.) are hosting a "Naughty & Nice" Christmas Party. Any and all women that wear a red dress will earn free admittance to the party. There will be a special appearan... more
Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Hollywood Estrellas
The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) is throwing a Halloween Party, Hollywood style. Dress up as your favorite celebrity and get a picture taken next to the 8 foot Oscar statue. First prize (Best Celebrity Lookali,Halloween 2010 more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Present Music Explores The Wherehouse
Present Music has explored more performing venues than any other classical group in town. Last Friday evening two performances took place at a nightclub, The Wherehouse, in the harbor area, at the end of National Avenue. Though unlikely, th... more
Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Rick Walters Classical Music
A high-end cocktail lounge and dance club of the sort typically associated with Downtown and the Fifth Ward, Decibel stands out on North Avenue, where it offers a substantially more upscale alternative to the casual college bars that neighb... more
Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete City Guide
Issue of the Week: Losing Local Control of MPS
That means that theselegislators are relying on the advice of Milwaukeeleaders and residents—and they’re deeply divided. It also means that MPSreform—no matter how it turns out—is in the hands of state lawmakers, not Milwauke,Expre more
Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Roy Staab Works in Concert With Nature
The breadth of Staab's oeuvre provides insight into his progression from blueprint-like, g Inova Dragon ,Art more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts 1 Comments
Boris Doris
The Wherehouse, a 5,000-square-foot, beautifully renovated old cooperage with bar Shepherd ,Boris Doris on the town more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE