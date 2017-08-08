RSS

Wherehouse

Ruthie thanks the community for its support of Ruthie’s Kennel Club. Exciting upcoming events include the Shepherd Express and Cream City Foundation’s 2017 LGBTQ Progress Awards, Rainbow Community Potluck and Idina Menzel at the Riverside T... more

Aug 8, 2017 2:51 PM Dear Ruthie

Ruthie answers a question from a reader who wonders if her new girlfriend is too interested in astrology. Exciting upcoming events include Pose ’n Play Figure Drawing and Burlesque at Art*Bar, March 17; One Heartland Fundraiser at The Where... more

Mar 14, 2017 3:14 PM Dear Ruthie

Eurydice is an exception. Wood nymphs aren’t generally given a whole lot of attention in myth and legend. They tend to lie outside the center of the frame in so many stories. Her dad was Apollo, the god of light, but the oak nymph Eurydice is give.. more

Oct 14, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird has nestled itself into contemporary American consciousness for a variety of reasons. It’s one of those pieces of literature that we can point to as one of this nation’s most important contributions to modern li.. more

Oct 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Ruthie sings the praises of end-of-summer activities, including The Zoo A la Carte event, Aug. 18-21; Rainbow Community Potluck Committee Summer Picnic at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Aug. 20; and the Meltdown Black Pride Weekend’s Lip ... more

Aug 16, 2016 3:34 PM Dear Ruthie

The second annual Shepherd Express LGBT Progress Awards, co-presented by Cream City Foundation, will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at The Wherehouse. more

Jun 7, 2016 4:33 PM Around MKE

Photo Credit: Getty Images“A man may bewilling to share his vote, his Prohibition, and his troubles with the femininesex, but he will not share his bar,” wrote a woman using the byline of “theGirl Reporter” for the Milwaukee Sentinel in J.. more

Mar 28, 2016 2:48 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Music Feature

Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM Dance

Milwaukee’s Third Ward was a kind of land lost to the law for the first decades of the 1900s. Around the turn of the century, the neighborhood had become the primary residential area for Italian immigrants (who replaced the largely Irish-American .. more

Mar 2, 2015 8:35 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

 Should teenagersconvicted of murder be handed mandatory life sentences without parole? Thirty-eight states said yes, until the U.S.Supreme Court ruled (5-4) against the constitutionality of the mandatory end of such sentenc.. more

Aug 11, 2014 1:08 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee’s Juan Carlos Ruiz would like you to know that he is not a particularly big fan of tortillas. “I’m from Peru, so when my friends offer me tortillas, they think that I’m happy,” he explains. “But in Peru, we don’t eat many tortillas. W.. more

Jul 19, 2013 7:30 PM Around MKE

From the group that continues to re-invent New Years In Milwaukee, Newaukee presents MKE-NYE 2011 where they will celebrate midnight twice! There will be performances by: DJ Ma,Holiday Guide 2010 more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

This Christmas starting at 8pm, the Wherehouse and Hot Water (818 S. Water St.) are hosting a "Naughty & Nice" Christmas Party. Any and all women that wear a red dress will earn free admittance to the party. There will be a special appearan... more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

The Wherehouse (818 S. Water St.) is throwing a Halloween Party, Hollywood style. Dress up as your favorite celebrity and get a picture taken next to the 8 foot Oscar statue. First prize (Best Celebrity Lookali,Halloween 2010 more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Present Music has explored more performing venues than any other classical group in town. Last Friday evening two performances took place at a nightclub, The Wherehouse, in the harbor area, at the end of National Avenue. Though unlikely, th... more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

A high-end cocktail lounge and dance club of the sort typically associated with Downtown and the Fifth Ward, Decibel stands out on North Avenue, where it offers a substantially more upscale alternative to the casual college bars that neighb... more

Apr 13, 2010 12:00 AM City Guide

That means that theselegislators are relying on the advice of Milwaukeeleaders and residents—and they’re deeply divided. It also means that MPSreform—no matter how it turns out—is in the hands of state lawmakers, not Milwauke,Expre more

Jan 6, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso

The breadth of Staab's oeuvre provides insight into his progression from blueprint-like, g Inova Dragon ,Art more

Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

  The Wherehouse, a 5,000-square-foot, beautifully renovated old cooperage with bar Shepherd ,Boris Doris on the town more

Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

