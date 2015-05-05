RSS

Whistleblowing

whistleblower2.jpg.jpe

An award-winning human resources director working for a state agency found evidence of fraud and tried to get her bosses to fix the problem. But instead of being rewarded for blowing the whistle on what she calls three years of mismanagemen... more

May 5, 2015 9:36 PM News Features 9 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more

Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM Film Reviews

ap_bradley_manning_wikileaks_jt_130730_16x9_992.jpg.jpe

It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more

Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Taking Liberties

SOCIAL UPDATES