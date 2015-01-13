RSS

White Rabbit Red Rabbit

offthecuff_tomklubertanz_rachelbuth.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School's (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer's Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decision to perform White Rabbit Red Rabbit.

Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Off the Cuff

curtains_whiterabbitredrabbit.jpg.jpe

This year, Oconomowoc High School's Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year's acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one of the 50 chosen.

Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Theater

blogimage11082.jpe

Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and "exotica," the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultural vision.

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

